For Those About to Read: Bestselling Writers Celebrate AC/DC's 'Back in Black' in new book

"Back in Black"

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bestselling novelists celebrate the music of AC/DC in a new book, Back in Black . A mystery collection that combines music, murder, and some of the most acclaimed novelists writing today, Back in Black is now available nationwide. Edited by USA Today bestselling writer Don Bruns , Back in Black (Blackstone Books) is available in hardcover, trade paper, and eBook editions.The third release in Bruns’ Music and Murder anthology series, Back in Black features a remarkable roster of recognizable mystery writers crafting a rocking, rolling, downright riveting collection of gripping short stories—each of which is based on a song from AC/DC’s seminal “Back in Black” album.Resplendent with mind-blowing, mysterious, mesmerizing tales, Back in Black features contributions by such New York Times bestselling writers as Andrew Child, Heather Graham, Reed Farrel Coleman, Tori Eldridge, Ward Larsen and more.Inspired by songs from AC/DC’s over 50 million copy-selling “Back in Black” album, Back in Black showcases ten original murder mysteries from ten bestselling writers—including a new Jack Reacher original,” You Shook Me All Night Long,” by Andrew Child. From “Hell’s Bells” to “Shoot to Thrill,” this wildly imaginative collection delivers thrills, chills, and plenty of excitement.Sensationally suspenseful, extraordinarily entertaining, and wickedly witty, Back in Black will leave readers shaking…all night long.Don Bruns is a USA Today bestselling novelist and the author of three mystery series. Bruns is currently at work on book four in the Music and Mystery series. 2025 will feature “Bat Out Of Hell.” He lives in Florida.

