OSCE Mission to Montenegro supports young athletes to enhance their understanding of intercultural competences

Recognizing the key role of sports in building a better and fairer society, the seventh youth camp on “Intercultural Competencies in Sports” gathered 15 young Montenegrin athletes from different sport disciplines from 17 to 19 September in Bar.

Organized by the OSCE Mission to Montenegro, the Regional Youth Cooperation Office (RYCO) Local Branch Office (LBO) in Montenegro and the Ministry of Sports and Youth, the camp provided a platform for young athletes to gain better understanding of intercultural competencies in sports and discuss prejudices, discrimination and gender equality. The discussion resulted in the creation of action plans to be implemented in the participants’ respective communities, encouraging intercultural dialogue and social inclusion of youth.

Opening the event, Mr. Giovanni Gabassi, Acting Head of the OSCE Mission, stated that sport is a place for people of different cultures and backgrounds to come together, establish long lasting partnerships and fight stereotypes. “Sport is also a place where women are often discouraged from participating, as being a woman athlete usually means receiving less attention and less pay than a man athlete of the same rank, which qualifies as discrimination. Together, we can change the narrative and contribute to the society in which differences between women and men are perceived as values rather than reasons for unequal treatment,” said Gabassi.

Edin Koljenović, Head of the RYCO Local Branch Office in Montenegro, said that the past, unfortunately, still burdened young people and trapped them with stereotypes and prejudices. “It is necessary to talk openly with young people about the challenges they face, not only in order to overcome them, but to empower them in initiating societal change. As role models for their peers and prominent members of their local communities, young athletes are in a position to significantly contribute to the promotion of co-operation, intercultural understanding and tolerance in their environment,” said Koljenović.

Zoran Jojić, Director of the Directorate for Sport in the Ministry of Sport and Youth, stated that young athletes represented the future of the country, and that this camp gave them the opportunity to show that diversity is not an obstacle, but an asset. “You are here to learn how, through sports, you can contribute to the building of a society that is inclusive, in which differences are respected, and dialogue and understanding become the foundation of peace,” said Jojić.

The Mission’s long-lasting partnership with RYCO and the Ministry of Sport and Youth is strong evidence of the shared commitment to providing young people with the opportunity to become leaders and agents of change in their communities.