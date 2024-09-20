$5.4 Million For Urban Community Forestry

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced an additional $5.4 million in grant awards for Urban and Community Forestry Grants funded through the Federal Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The funding expands on $7.1 million awarded on July 25, increasing expected project outcomes and reach, and bringing the total amount awarded to $12.5 million. The awards support Governor Hochul’s 2024 State of the State initiative to plant 25 million trees by 2033, recent commitments through the Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act, and other New York State investments to expand tree canopy and cultivate greener, healthier communities.

“Investing in community green space is a significant step towards revitalizing our cities and towns, and ensuring a sustainable, resilient future for all New Yorkers,” Governor Hochul said. “These investments will help to provide cleaner air and water to every corner of our state, and move us closer to achieving our climate goals.”

Funded projects represent a collaborative effort between local governments, not-for-profit organizations, and community groups to create more equitable and resilient urban forests in the face of increased storms and extreme heat driven by climate change. Projects are focused in disadvantaged communities and include initiatives to engage with the public in tree planting and stewardship efforts, and increase tree canopy in public open space and along roadways. The efforts align with Governor Hochul’s broader conservation and environmental agenda, including enhancing existing open spaces and land preservation goals, supporting the state’s ambitious climate goals, and advancing environmental justice statewide.

The grants are administered through the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Urban and Community Forestry program, which works to increase public awareness of the importance of trees and helps communities create healthy forests while enriching quality of life for residents.

Funding for this grant is made available through the state allocation from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service through the IRA. The USDA Forest Service is allocating this funding to support projects in disadvantaged communities to increase and maintain a healthy urban canopy and equitable access to trees and the benefits they provide. The Forest Service’s Urban and Community Forestry program authorizes funding for a broad range of activities, such as urban wood utilization, urban food forests, extreme heat mitigation and workforce development.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Interim Commissioner Sean Mahar said, “Urban trees are more than just a touch of nature in our cities—they help mitigate extreme heat, improve air quality, and support public health. By enhancing green spaces in areas impacted by climate change and other environmental challenges, we cool streets and homes while improving the quality of life for all New Yorkers. Trees are an integral part of our urban landscapes and leave a legacy for future generations.”

New York State is celebrating the 16th annual Climate Week from September 22-29, 2024. The projects included in this announcement support New York’s commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, make communities more resilient, drive action to tackle climate change and advance environmental justice, ensure affordability as part of the clean energy transition, and create new jobs and opportunities for future generations.

The 17 awarded projects receiving additional funding are listed below by region:

Capital Region

Albany County

City of Albany Department of General Services: $456,705 additional, for a total of $876,965; Community Forest Management Plan Implementation

Greene County

Village of Athens: $237,335 additional, for a total of $577,968; Community Forest Management Plan Implementation

Rensselaer County

City of Troy: $64,800 additional, for a total of $382,400; Community Forest Management Plan Implementation

Central New York

Onondaga County

City of Syracuse: $414,858 additional, for a total of $910,141; Community Forest Management Plan Implementation

Finger Lakes

Genesee County

City of Batavia: $306,218 additional, for a total of $758,950; Ash Tree Management in Disadvantaged Communities

Monroe County

City of Rochester: $399,250 additional, for a total of $598,875; Community Forest Management Plan Implementation

Mid-Hudson Valley

Ulster County

City of Kingston: $240,824 additional, for a total of $732,375; Community Forest Management Plan Implementation

Westchester

City of New Rochelle: $6,600 additional, for a total of $41,600; Ash Tree Management in Disadvantaged Communities

New York City

The Bronx

Woodlawn Conservancy Inc.: $727,962 additional, for a total of $1,201,354; Community Forest Management Plan Implementation

Natural Areas Conservancy Inc.: $467,510 additional, for a total of $862,168; Ash Tree Management in Disadvantaged Communities

Brooklyn

Big Initiatives Incorporated: $843,709 additional, for a total of $1,251,166; Community Forest Management Plan Implementation – Stewardship of Street Trees

The Evergreens Cemetery Preservation Foundation: $415,000 additional, for a total of $915,000; Community Forest Management Plan Implementation

Manhattan

The Green-Wood Cemetery: $100,000 additional, for a total of $598,035; Community Forest Management Plan Implementation

Randall’s Island Park Alliance Inc.: $353,520 additional, for a total of $851,262; Community Forest Management Plan Implementation

North Country

Clinton County

Clinton County Soil and Water Conservation District: $231,325 additional, for a total of $460,947; Ash Tree Management in Disadvantaged Communities

Jefferson County

City of Watertown: $150,000 additional, for a total of $550,000; Community Forest Management Plan Implementation

Western New York

Chautauqua County

City of Dunkirk: $35,867 additional, for a total of $158,313; Community Forest Management Plan Implementation

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer said, “New York, get your shovels out and get ready to dig for more new trees because over $5 million, in addition to the over $7 million we announced earlier this summer, is on the way to create more urban forests, from Albany to Kingston and more! I fought hard to plant this funding in the Inflation Reduction Act so that cities across New York could have access to the funding they have long needed to breathe new life into our most underserved neighborhoods. More trees mean cleaner, greener, and much cooler communities. I’m grateful for Governor Hochul’s partnership ensuring that these federal dollars are put to good use building a cooler and greener future for New York.”

Representative Paul Tonko said, “Thanks to our Inflation Reduction Act, we’re taking action to deliver critical resources directly to communities here in the Capital Region and across New York State. This significant infusion of federal funding will help plant trees, increase canopy cover, and build more resilient urban forests – all while addressing climate change and advancing environmental justice. As we continue to build on the successes of the IRA, I’m thrilled to see the benefits of our historic legislation taking root right here at home.”

Representative Pat Ryan said, “Tree coverage is an absolute necessity for a thriving city and these historic investments will increase canopy cover, improve climate resilience, and create good-paying jobs along the way. I’m proud that this $240,824 will add to the $528,600 from the landmark Inflation Reduction Act that I delivered for Kingston’s urban forestry program last year. I’m looking forward to continuing to work with officials at every level of government as we make the Hudson Valley a sustainable and vibrant home for generations to come.”

To further progress New York’s climate goals, Governor Hochul’s 2024 State of the State address established a goal of planting 25 million trees statewide by 2033 — a $47 million effort supported by the Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act and the FY25 Enacted Budget. The goal will invigorate the state’s tree planting efforts through multi-year annual grants to municipalities to plant trees in support of resilient reforestation and urban forests, modernize DEC’s Colonel William F. Fox Memorial Saratoga Tree Nursery and engage the next generation of environmental stewards.