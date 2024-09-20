Submit Release
Governor DeSantis Appoints Four to the Clay County Development Authority

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Dennis “Rick” Dingle and Dell Hoard Sr. and the reappointment of Tina Clary and Tammy “Chereese” Stewart to the Clay County Development Authority.

Dennis “Rick” Dingle
Dingle is the Chief Administrative Officer for the Clay County Clerk of the Court and Comptroller’s Office. Active in his community, he currently serves as a member of the Florida Government Finance Officers Association. Dingle earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Flagler College and his master’s degree in business administration from the University of North Florida.

Dell Hoard Sr.
Hoard is the Owner of Grumpy’s Restaurant. Previously, he served as a Transportation Coordinator for Walmart Transportation Center. A lifelong resident of Clay County, Hoard attended St. Johns River State College.

Tina Clary
Clary is the Principal and Chief Executive Officer for Clary & Associates. Previously, she served as a member of the Florida Surveying and Mapping Society, the American Society of Highway Engineering, and the Clay County Chamber of Commerce. Clary earned her associate degree from Florida State College at Jacksonville.

Tammy “Chereese” Stewart
Stewart is the Assistant County Manager for the Clay County Board of County Commissioners. She was previously elected as a Clay County Commissioner and currently serves as a member of the Clay County Cattlemen Association, the Clay County Farm Bureau, and the Florida Planning and Zoning Association. Stewart earned her bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University and her master’s degree in educational leadership and administration from the University of North Florida.

