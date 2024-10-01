Golden Lighthouse Publishing® To Release 'Healing After the Loss of Your Parents' By Elaine Mallon on October 15, 2024

Available for Pre-Order Now Elaine Mallon, Author & Grief Support Group Founder Self-Help | Mental & Spiritual Healing

THIS COMPASSIONATE, EMPOWERING GRIEF RECOVERY GUIDEBOOK DETAILS HOW TO FIND COMFORT & PURPOSE THROUGH THIS NEW LIFE STAGE AS AN ADULT ORPHAN

This 'natural right of passage' brings a complex layer of grief and adaptation. For anyone who finds themself at this turning point in life, you are not alone. We can walk this road together.” — Elaine Mallon, Author

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just ahead of the holiday season, a particularly difficult time of year for those in mourning, Golden Lighthouse Publishingis proud to announce the release date of October 15, 2024 for " Healing After the Loss of Your Parents : Finding Comfort & Purpose Through This New Life Stage as an Adult Orphan" by author Elaine Mallon . The paperback, e-book, and audiobook versions will be available at most major online book retailers and distributors worldwide. ($16.79, paperback, 978-1-7335389-2-3; $9.99, e-book, 978-1-7335389-4-7; audiobook, 978-1-7335389-5-4).Pre-order of the Kindle and e-book versions are available now at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Apple Books, and Kobo.Elaine Mallon is no stranger to grief. After her mother died in 2016, she wrote " Healing After the Loss of Your Mother : A Grief & Comfort Manual," which is recognized among the 40 Best Grief Books of All Time by BookAuthority. It is also a consistent Amazon Best Seller book in the categories of Grief & Bereavement, Sociology of Death, Love and Loss, and Self-Help/Mental & Spiritual Healing.Through the years, Mallon has spoken with thousands of people who’ve experienced parental loss. “I understand grief,” she says. “But after my father died, having both parents gone felt very different. I felt like a scared, lost child. Alone and adrift. Like an orphan, despite appearing independent and self-sufficient on the outside.”With so many questions, she wanted to know what to expect next. How was she going to get through this? Would the grieving process be like the first loss? She also wanted to know the "why"—physiologically—behind what she was experiencing. She needed answers and some direction on what steps to take next.“I was surprised to see how few resources there are on the subject of double parental death, even though more than a quarter of the U.S. population have lost both parents, and most of us one day will,” states Mallon. The absence of critically needed information on such a universal life stage was her inspiration for writing the book.Whether we think we are prepared or not, the passing of our parents ushers in a new time in life as an “adult orphan.” With it often comes a disorienting period of intense loneliness as we confront existential changes to our identity, sense of mortality, family of origin, and life purpose. It also tends to reawaken grief over the loss of our first parent.“This ‘natural rite of passage’ brings a complex layer of grief and adaptation,” says Mallon. “After their deaths, it’s common to feel lost and wonder: ‘What do I do now?’ ‘Who am I now without them?’ and ‘Why do I feel so… untethered?’”When our sense of direction and security in the world is turned upside down, Mallon believed a compassionate grief sherpa was needed to guide us through.This heartfelt grief recovery guidebook takes the reader through the challenging journey of loss, offering insight from neuroscientists, psychologists, psychiatrists, licensed counselors, thought leaders, and wisdom teachers to help answer many common questions asked by those in mourning.Ultimately, the real experts in coping with grief are everyday people who have walked this path before and provide advice and encouragement on how they emerged from their heartache to discover hope and healing."At a time many might otherwise feel powerless, we can arm ourselves with answers and a deeper understanding of how the full scope of grief impacts our mind, body, and soul," says Mallon. "This fresh insight can help us emerge not as victims of circumstance but as empowered in our healing and on our path forward."This comprehensive, step-by-step guidebook is a valuable compass and resource for both the person dealing with this life-altering experience and those seeking practical ways to support a loved one at a time that forever changes them. “For anyone who finds themself at this turning point in life, you are not alone. We can walk this road together,” says Mallon.In addition to writing, Elaine Mallon is also the founder of Healing After the Loss of Your Mother – Grief Support (approximately 25,000 members worldwide) and Healing After the Loss of Your Parents – Grief Support, both companion, online bereavement support groups and sacred spaces for those seeking comfort and community after loss.She is an award-winning marketing and public relations veteran who began her professional career in entertainment publicity and served as Vice President, Media & Corporate Relations for 20th Century Fox Television.EARLY PRAISE:“This book is a beautifully written and comprehensive guide and companion for anyone trying to find their footing after the loss of both parents. Elaine Mallon has an amazing gift of pulling together lived experience, grief theory, psychology, and spirituality in a really accessible and loving way. The expanse of the book, from the first acute pain of grief to the possibility of finding new life through time and healing, makes this book one to stay on your nightstand for months or years to come. I look forward to revisiting it often and will definitely be using and recommending this book in my grief counseling work!”- Nancy Loyd, Grief Support Manager, Grace Hospice, Minneapolis, Minnesota“This book is a wonderful companion for your journey through grief to healing from the loss of both parents, an experience we will all face. It explains what I am feeling and—using layman’s terms—the neuroscience behind our emotions and ‘why’ we feel so different. It offers coping mechanisms and encouraging ways to heal from losing the longest relationships of my life. Thank you for this gift, Elaine Mallon. This book will impact so many people who seek comfort.”- Polly A. Porter, Physician Assistant-Certified, Hillsboro, Virginia“A deep look at what is rarely analyzed or noted in the grief literature—the loss of both parents and the process of self-reinvention that takes place between both deaths. Very helpful in adding to one’s knowledge and understanding of the grieving process.”- Gina S., New York City, New York

