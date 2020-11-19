"Healing After the Loss of Your Mother: A Grief & Comfort Manual” by Author Elaine Mallon, Now Available on Audiobook
The Amazon Best Sellers Grief Recovery Guidebook Tenderly Details What to Expect & How to Get Through the Grieving Process Following a Mother's Death
We live in a culture that doesn’t really talk about the true scope of grief, especially how deeply the death of one’s mother can affect a person.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HEALING AFTER THE LOSS OF YOUR MOTHER: A GRIEF & COMFORT MANUAL ($14.95, paperback, 9781733538909; $9.99, ebook, 9781733538930), the compassionate, step-by-step grief recovery guidebook for those mourning the death of their mother and for supporters hoping to help a loved one through grief by author Elaine Mallon, is now available in time for the holidays at Audible, Amazon, and iTunes.
— Elaine Mallon, Author
The acclaimed guidebook has consistently been an Amazon Best Sellers book in several categories, including Grief & Bereavement, Aging Parents, Self-Help (New Age/Religion), Love & Loss, and the Sociology of Death, among others. The audiobook is narrated and produced by award-winning audiobook narrator and actor, Jane Oppenheimer. Production copyright 2020 by Elaine Mallon.
Mallon’s insight into grief comes from the heartbreaking experience of losing her mother suddenly and unexpectedly. Devastated and unprepared for how life-changing and painful processing the loss would be, Mallon found herself asking: “Where’s the manual? I don’t know how to do this.”
“This is the book I desperately needed when my own mom died," says Mallon. "It is an essential companion for anyone uncertain about what to do or where to turn after their mother’s death. I hope making it available now as a soothing, spoken book will help bring comfort to the hearts of many more who are struggling with feelings of soul-crushing grief.”
Like a compassionate friend, Mallon captures the raw, unique pain of losing your mother with empathy, honesty, and tenderness. She guides the reader through each step of the grieving process, offering straightforward answers to many common questions and fears that so many in grief share.
This audiobook also offers direction for those hoping to comfort someone who is grieving, by explaining what a person in mourning is going through and how to be most helpful to them.
This grief recovery manual provides helpful information on:
• What Can I Expect? The List
• How Do I Do This? The Process
• How Long Will This Pain Last?
• Getting A Support System
• Shifting Relationships
• Identity Crisis
• Grief Work vs. Allowing
• Coping Tools
• Grief vs. Depression
• When to Seek Help
• Triggers
• Surviving the Holidays
• The New Normal
• The Path Toward Healing
• What to Do/What Not to Do for Someone Grieving
• Grief Community Forum Q&As
To those feeling overwhelmed and lost, Mallon adds, “Many may worry, ‘Am I doing this right?’ This is new territory for most people. We live in a culture that doesn’t really talk about the true scope of grief, especially how deeply the death of one’s mother can affect a person. Readers and listeners come to find they are not alone in their emotions. There is something profoundly validating and healing in that. Through this book, we walk this life-altering path together... on the road toward healing.”
Elaine Mallon is an award-winning public relations and marketing veteran who began her professional career in entertainment publicity where she was a publicist for MGM/UA Television and CBS Television, and later became Vice President, Media & Corporate Relations at 20th Century Fox Television. In 2016, she established Healing After the Loss of Your Mother – Grief Support (now over 10,000 members worldwide), an online bereavement group and sacred space for those seeking comfort, understanding & community through their loss.
For additional information, please visit: www.HealingAfterTheLossOfYourMother.com.
Elaine Mallon
Healing After the Loss of Your Mother
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter