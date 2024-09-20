Colorado Green Business Network announces annual recognition event to honor 2024 green businesses

The network helps businesses increase energy efficiency, save money, and create a greener Colorado

Denver, (9/20/24): The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s Colorado Green Business Network is pleased to announce that it has accepted 68 new businesses into the network. The network provides access to funding resources, mentorship, technical assistance, and statewide recognition to businesses that go above and beyond to reduce their carbon footprint.

The program recognizes organizations as Bronze-, Silver- or Gold-level Members, based on points accumulated in their certification application, for voluntarily going above and beyond compliance with state and federal regulations and working toward the goal of true, operational sustainability. The network will honor these newly-accepted businesses at the annual recognition event on September 27 at the Denver Zoo.

“Our program supports Colorado businesses year-round, and we are eager to recognize this year’s certified green businesses who are making important strides to support Colorado’s sustainability goals,” said Rayna Oliker, Colorado Green Business Network Manager. “These businesses have advanced their operational sustainability by demonstrating notable reductions in emissions and reducing their use of water, energy, waste, and transportation. We are proud of their work and are eager to honor them at our upcoming recognition event.”

The program provides free, off-site coaching and on-site assistance to any organization that requests it and recognizes organizations that take the initiative to reduce their carbon footprint resource use at their facility. The program can help businesses track their resource usage data, connect with sustainability-related resources and funding across the state, and upgrade their equipment to more efficient models. In addition, the program helps Colorado businesses assess opportunities for improvement, recognizes outstanding sustainability successes, and provides connections to like-minded businesses.

The Colorado Green Business Network community represents businesses across the state, large and small, that implement unique and inspiring projects to reduce their environmental impact. The network aims to support any business, industry, office, educational institution, municipality, government agency, community, nonprofit, and organization from all corners of the state. A map of recognized businesses is available on CDPHE’s website.

For more information, visit the Colorado Green Business Network website or contact CDPHE.greenbusiness@state.co.us.

—

The Colorado Green Business Network is a voluntary program that encourages, supports, and rewards organizations that make the move toward the goal of true, operational sustainability. Its goal is to support organizations throughout the state at any level of implementation in increasing the efficiency and sustainability of their operation through assessing opportunities for growth, recognizing success, and providing connections to like-minded businesses throughout the state.

###