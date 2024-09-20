Amanotes and TheFatRat Celebrate 10 Years of Iconic EDM Hit "Unity" with Exclusive Global Event

10 years of Unity is celebrated globally in Magic Tiles 3 Amanotes is the number one mobile music games publisher in the world and Southeast Asia’s biggest mobile apps publisher, with the mission of enabling everyone to experience music in any way they want TheFatRat and Amanotes share a strong partnership

Celebrating a decade of 'Unity' is an incredible milestone! TheFatRat’s music has been vital to our apps since day one. This event is our way of thanking our global community for their ongoing support” — Carter Pham, Licensing manager at Amanotes

SINGAPORE, September 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amanotes, a leading music game publisher, is thrilled to announce a special global celebration in partnership with renowned EDM artist TheFatRat, marking the 10th anniversary of his groundbreaking track, "Unity."The collaboration, which first started in 2020, has evolved into a celebrated partnership, with "Unity" being one of the inaugural tracks featured in Amanotes' popular apps, including Magic Tiles 3 and Tiles Hop.To commemorate this milestone, Amanotes is hosting an exclusive global in-app event within their top apps of Magic Tiles 3, Tiles Hop, and Dancing Road. The event will showcase a curated playlist featuring "Unity" alongside other notable tracks by TheFatRat, such as "Close To The Sun," "We’ll Meet Again," and "Escaping Gravity." Fans can also participate in a special TikTok challenge: users who post videos playing TheFatRat's songs in Magic Tiles 3 with the hashtag #TheFatRatxMagicTiles3 will have a chance to win VIP access to Magic Tiles 3.Since its release in 2014, Unity also accumulated over 155.5 million streams on Spotify and 265 million views on YouTube, proving to be among the most popular EDM tracks.TheFatRat, whose real name is Christian Büttner, is a German DJ and producer known for his euphoric progressive house, trap, and melodic glitch-hop sounds. His music, deeply influenced by video game culture, perfectly complements Amanotes’ mission to offer engaging music experiences through their gaming apps.This collaboration began with TheFatRat's debut partnership with Amanotes in 2020 and has since flourished. The track "Unity" and other hits from TheFatRat's album have become favorites among Amanotes users, with millions of plays in Magic Tiles 3. Last year, 'Hunger' was simultaneously released on all digital streaming platforms (DSPs) within Amanotes apps.It garnered nearly 10 million song plays within the first month and has accumulated over 50 million plays to date.The partnership has proven to be a successful case study in integrating artist releases with gaming platforms to maximize audience engagement and impact.Amanotes and TheFatRat’s continued collaboration underscores a shared commitment to delivering innovative and immersive music experiences. This celebratory event not only honors a decade of "Unity" but also strengthens the bond between the artist and the gaming community, further showcasing the power of music and gaming synergy.Christian Büttner, known as TheFatRat, commented, "I’m incredibly grateful for the love 'Unity' has received over the past ten years. Working with Amanotes has been a great experience, and it's been amazing to see how my music has resonated with gamers around the world. Here’s to many more years of sharing music and creating memorable experiences together!"

