UNA-USA and InnerView Announce 7th Annual Youth Service Impact Awards

7TH ANNUAL YOUTH SDG AWARDS

Celebrating Youth Leaders Delivering Progress Toward the UN Sustainable Development Goals

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In honor of Global Goals Week, the United Nations Association of the USA (UNA-USA) and InnerView Technologies are thrilled to announce the highly anticipated seventh annual Youth Service Impact Awards. This prestigious event serves as a resounding applause to young visionaries who are igniting change within their communities while striving for the realization of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).The SDGs are a set of 17 goals adopted by the United Nations in 2015 to end poverty, protect the planet, and ensure prosperity for all. This proven program, open to all U.S. students ages 14 to 24, connects student community service activities, skill development, and commitment to local needs and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).“The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) provide a framework for addressing the world’s most pressing challenges. They also present a unique opportunity for UN member states, grassroots organizations and advocates to work together to create a better future for everyone,” says Rachel Bowen Pittman, Executive Director of the United Nations Association of the USA. “Youth play a pivotal role in driving change forward, now more than ever. As an intergenerational movement of dedicated Americans, UNA-USA is committed to supporting the work of the vital work of the United Nations and SDGs. We are thrilled to partner with InnerView again this year and celebrate the impact youth have made in advancing the SDGs. Congratulations to this year’s awardees for their dedication and inspired action!”In the 2023-24 school year, an impressive 18,000 students received well-deserved recognition through this program for their unwavering commitment to the SDGs and the impact they've created within their communities. InnerView student volunteers, during the same period, dedicated an astounding 1.6 million hours to SDG-related activities, translating into a remarkable community impact valued at $53.4 million. Learn more about the impact and trends in the InnerView Youth Impact Summary, released today in celebration of Global Goals Week.“High school students have a strong perspective on the most challenging issues and needs facing our communities. These awardees exemplify young leadership, harnessing their passion and skills to enact positive change in their communities and beyond,” says Kristine Sturgeon, CEO of InnerView Technologies. “We feel privileged to work alongside these change-makers daily, supporting their journey, unlocking opportunities, and commemorating their achievements."A notable takeaway from the Awards Program is the development of a digital service impact resume, an invaluable tool for students to showcase their personal commitment, 21st-century skills, and areas of interest when applying for jobs or colleges. The program operates on a three-tier recognition system: Merit for 30 hours, Honor for 60 hours, and Ambassador for an impressive 100 hours of service within the school year.

