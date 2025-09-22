UNA-USA and InnerView Announce 8th Annual Youth Service Impact Awards

Celebrating Youth Leaders Driving Progress Toward the UN Sustainable Development

Youth are uniquely positioned to spot challenges and take action in ways that inspire all of us. These awardees embody the spirit of leadership and compassion that the world needs right now.” — Kristine Sturgeon

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In honor of Global Goals Week, the United Nations Association of the USA (UNA-USA) and InnerView Technologies are proud to launch the eighth annual Youth Service Impact Awards. This inspiring program continues to shine a spotlight on young changemakers who are strengthening their communities and accelerating progress on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).The SDGs are a set of 17 goals adopted by the United Nations in 2015 to end poverty, protect the planet, and ensure prosperity for all. Open to all U.S. students ages 14 to 24, the Youth Service Impact Awards program connects student-led community service activities with skill development and the Global Goals, helping the next generation of leaders see the local-to-global impact of their work.“The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) provide a proven framework for addressing the world’s most urgent challenges while creating opportunities for collaboration across governments, civil society, and grassroots advocates,” says Rachel Bowen Pittman, Executive Director of the United Nations Association of the USA. “Youth leaders are demonstrating every day how local action can drive global progress. UNA-USA is proud to partner again with InnerView to recognize the students whose dedication and innovation are advancing the SDGs in their communities. Congratulations to this year’s awardees—you exemplify the power and promise of global citizenship.”In the 2024–25 school year, more than 15,000 students earned recognition through the program for their steadfast dedication to advancing the SDGs. Collectively, InnerView student volunteers devoted 2 million hours of service, representing an extraordinary community impact valued at $68 million.The Youth Service Impact Awards ceremony each spring provides a national platform to honor these young leaders and is made possible through the support of InnerView’s social impact partners: Champions of Change.“Youth are uniquely positioned to spot challenges and take action in ways that inspire all of us,” said Kristine Sturgeon, CEO of InnerView Technologies. “These awardees embody the spirit of leadership and compassion that the world needs right now. We are honored to help amplify their voices, connect their passions to opportunities, and recognize the incredible difference they are making.”Beyond the awards, students build a digital service impact resume—a powerful tool to highlight their personal commitments, leadership skills, and areas of passion when applying to colleges, internships, and jobs. Recognition is offered at three levels: Merit (40 hours), Honor (60 hours), and Ambassador (100+ hours) of service completed within a single school year.About United Nations Association – USAThe United Nations Association of the USA (UNA-USA) is a grassroots movement of Americans who support the vital work of the United Nations in U.S. communities, colleges, and Congress. With over 20,000 members (70% under the age of 26) and more than 200 chapters across the country, UNA-USA members are united in their commitment to global engagement and their belief that each of us can play a part in advancing the UN’s mission and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. Learn more at https://unausa.org About InnerViewInnerView is the leading and most equitable youth social responsibility platform to help students, groups, and schools highlight community service impact, passion for causes, skill development, and connect local effort to the UN Global Goals. All college and high school-aged students are welcome to join this community of compassionate youth leaders who have discovered ways to get involved and crafted dynamic service impact resumes through my.InnerView.org. InnerView Technologies is a social impact organization working with students, groups, schools, nonprofits, and committed & compassionate institutions. Learn more at InnerView.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.