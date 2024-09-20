Morehouse Instrument Company Announces Comprehensive Torque Calibration Webinar Series

2024 Morehouse Logo Morehouse Instrument Company's National Torque Standard.

Two torque webinars covering topics regarding torque standards, torque calibration basics, and common torque instruments.

These webinars are designed to help professionals in the calibration and measurement field improve their knowledge and skills.” — Henry Zumbrun

YORK, PA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Morehouse Instrument Company, a leader in force and torque measurement solutions, is proud to announce a series of two in-depth webinars focused on torque calibration.These webinars are designed to provide valuable insights and practical knowledge for calibration professionals, laboratory managers, and quality assurance personnel.The webinar series includes:1. Torque Calibration Part 1 : Standards and ErrorsThis session covers the importance of torque control, types of torque standards, and common measurement errors. Participants will gain a deeper understanding of metrological traceability for torque and learn about various torque measurement challenges.2. Torque Calibration Part 2 : The Importance of Torque Control & Wrench Types and UseThis webinar focuses on the purpose of threaded fasteners, different types of torque wrenches, and their proper use. Attendees will learn about the critical role of torque in various industries and how to apply torque correctly.Sign-ups:1. Torque Calibration Part 1: Standards and Errors• October 15th at 11 am ESD: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4257561252767478109 2. Torque Calibration Part 2: The Importance of Torque Control & Wrench Types and Use• November 12th at 11 am ESD: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8876634889971952480 Morehouse Instrument Company has been creating a safer world by helping companies improve their measurements since 1920. As a leader in the industry, Morehouse provides calibration services, force and torque measurement equipment, and educational resources to ensure accurate and reliable measurements across various sectors.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.