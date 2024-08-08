Free Webinar on Calibrating Cable Tensiometers
EINPresswire.com/ -- Maintaining precise cable tension is crucial across various industries, including engineering, construction, aerospace, and manufacturing. Cable tensiometers serve as indispensable instruments for measuring and monitoring this cable tension. However, the calibration of cable tensiometers is riddled with problems.
Addressing those problems is the focus of a free webinar, Cable Tensiometers: Let's Keep the Proper Stress on the Cables, Not Your Nerves, presented by Henry Zumbrun, President of Morehouse Instrument Company.
The webinar is set for 11 a.m. (EDT) on September 10th. It will cover the essential aspects of successful cable tensiometer calibration: selecting the right equipment, implementing the optimal process, and understanding the end-user's requirements.
Registration information is at https://mhforce.com/force-training/
About Morehouse Instrument Company
Companies worldwide rely on Morehouse for accuracy and speed. The company turns around equipment in 7-10 business days so customers can return to work quickly and save money.
The York, PA-based company provides force and torque measurement products and services worldwide.
Morehouse Instrument Company, a trusted and accredited provider of force and torque measurement services for over 100 years, offers measurement uncertainties 10-50 times lower than the competition.
Morehouse helps commercial labs, government labs, and other organizations lower their measurement risk by lowering equipment uncertainties for torque and force measurement. Contact Morehouse at info@mhforce.com .
Steven Infanti
