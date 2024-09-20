September 23rd is Bisexuality Visibility Day

Bisexuality Visibility Day is observed annually on September 23rd to celebrate the lives and experiences of bisexual+ people, and raise awareness of the prejudices and challenges faced by the bisexual+ community.

Bisexuality Visibility Day has been recognized and celebrated since 1999, and was originated by bisexual rights activists Wendy Curry of Maine, Michael Page of Florida (also known for creating the Bisexual Pride flag), and Gigi Raven Wilbur of Texas, with it beginning in part as a celebration on Gigi’s birthday on September 23, 1999 at the International Lesbian and Gay Association Conference in Johannesburg, South Africa, making this the 25th anniversary of the tradition.

Studies show that more than half of LGBTQ+ Americans identify as bisexual, but are up to five times less likely to come out to family and up to thirty times less likely to come out to friends, largely due to stigma and societal misunderstandings of the identity.

Identifying as bisexual means different things to different people, and can be inclusive of people who additionally or alternatively identify as biromantic, pansexual, queer, fluid, polysexual, omnisexual, or other identities. The term bisexual+ or bi+ is often used to refer more inclusively to these broader identities.

Those who identify as bisexual can face unique challenges, including stigma and “bi erasure,” where others presume one's sexuality based on their partner or partners, and inadvertently or intentionally overlook or refuse to accept their bisexuality.

On Bisexuality Visibility Day, the Council encourages everyone to educate themselves about bisexuality, challenge stereotypes, and amplify bisexual voices. This day is not only about visibility, but also about fostering understanding and support.