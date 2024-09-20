Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,062 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,675 in the last 365 days.

National Constitutional Week

National Constitution Week is observed annually from September 17, through September 23, to commemorate the signing of the United States Constitution on September 17, 1787, and to promote the understanding and appreciation of the Constitution.

The Constitution of the United States is a foundational document that establishes the framework of our government, guarantees fundamental rights and liberties, and embodies the principles of democracy and justice.

The Commonwealth of Massachusetts holds a significant place in American history with its own Constitution, adopted on October 25, 1780, which is the oldest functioning written constitution in the world and has served as a model for other states, and other nations.

Both the U.S. and Massachusetts Constitutions represent enduring symbols of the values of freedom, equality, and the rule of law, and their principles continue to guide and inspire generations of Americans.

This week the Council recognized National Constitutional Week in the City of Boston, and encouraged all residents to read these documents, and learn about the history, contents, and significant impact these documents have upon society.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

National Constitutional Week

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more