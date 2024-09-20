National Constitution Week is observed annually from September 17, through September 23, to commemorate the signing of the United States Constitution on September 17, 1787, and to promote the understanding and appreciation of the Constitution.

The Constitution of the United States is a foundational document that establishes the framework of our government, guarantees fundamental rights and liberties, and embodies the principles of democracy and justice.

The Commonwealth of Massachusetts holds a significant place in American history with its own Constitution, adopted on October 25, 1780, which is the oldest functioning written constitution in the world and has served as a model for other states, and other nations.

Both the U.S. and Massachusetts Constitutions represent enduring symbols of the values of freedom, equality, and the rule of law, and their principles continue to guide and inspire generations of Americans.

This week the Council recognized National Constitutional Week in the City of Boston, and encouraged all residents to read these documents, and learn about the history, contents, and significant impact these documents have upon society.