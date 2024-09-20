Celebrating Amílcar Cabral

This week, the Council recognized a pivotal figure in the struggle for independence in Africa: Amílcar Cabral. Born on September 12,1924, in Guinea-Bissau, Cabral emerged as a remarkable leader, intellectual, and revolutionary, whose contributions continue to inspire movements for liberation and social justice across the globe.

Cabral was not only a skilled military strategist but also a profound thinker. He studied agronomy in Portugal, where he first became involved in anti-colonial activism. Returning to Guinea-Bissau and Cape Verde, he founded the African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde (PAIGC) in 1956. Under his leadership, the PAIGC led a successful liberation struggle against Portuguese colonial rule, utilizing both military tactics and grassroots mobilization.

What set Cabral apart was his understanding that true liberation involved not only political independence but also cultural and social transformation. He believed that the struggles of the people should be at the heart of any movement. His famous assertion, "Tell no lies, claim no easy victories," underscores his commitment to honesty and the complexities of the liberation process.

Cabral’s assassination in 1973, just months before Guinea-Bissau achieved independence, was a tragic loss for the African liberation movement; however, his ideas and strategies live on. His writings, such as "Revolution in Guinea," provide profound insights into the nature of colonialism and the importance of cultural identity in the fight for freedom.

In recent years, Cabral’s vision has inspired a new generation of activists worldwide. His teachings remind us that the struggle for liberation is ongoing and that it is vital to honor the voices and experiences of those who have been marginalized. As we reflect on Cabral’s life and contributions, let us remember the importance of solidarity, education, and the unwavering pursuit of justice.