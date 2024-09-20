Transition period for application for registration of veterinary surgeons to end on 27th this month

MACAU, September 20 - According to the “Law on Veterinary Clinical Care and Commercial Activity of Animals”, individuals engaged in the profession of veterinary surgeons in Macao must apply for certification of veterinary professional accreditation and registration of veterinary surgeons. Among them, the transition period for application for registration is about to end on 27 September 2024. The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) urges individuals who meet the requirements of the transitional regime and have successfully completed the “certification of veterinary professional accreditation” to submit their applications for registration as soon as possible.

Members of the sector required to submit applications for registration by 27 September

For Macao residents and non-resident employees who were engaged in veterinary clinical care activities in Macao before the law came into effect and have successfully completed the “certification of veterinary professional accreditation”, they are required to apply to IAM for registration in accordance with the law within 180 days from the date of entry into force of the law. They may continue to exercise the veterinary profession before the registration process is completed. After the above-mentioned transition period (i.e. after 27 September this year), all veterinary surgeons must be registered in accordance with the provisions of the law before they can be engaged in veterinary clinical care and other activities that must be performed by veterinary surgeons according to law. Otherwise, they will be regarded as practicing the profession without a license.

Application documents required

Applicants are required to go to the Health Bureau for a physical examination and the Identification Services Bureau to apply for a Certificate of Criminal Record. Relevant applications can be made by appointment on Macao One Account. After completing the relevant preparations, the applicant can submit the completed application form for registration of veterinary surgeons, together with a copy of valid identification document, a copy of veterinary professional accreditation certificate, the health certificate issued by a doctor of the Health Bureau and the Certificate of Criminal Record, at any of the Public Services Centres of IAM. After review and evaluation, applicants who meet the statutory registration requirements will be issued with the “Registration Card of Veterinary Surgeon”. The registration is valid for two years.