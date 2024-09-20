CloudDefense.AI Hosted Another Successful Cloud Security Thirsty Thursdays Event

The strength of cloud security lies in the collective wisdom we share—each conversation brings us closer to a more secure digital future.” — Abhi Arora, CPO at CloudDefense.AI

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CloudDefense.AI , a prominent name in cybersecurity, successfully concluded its latest event aimed at promoting knowledge sharing and community engagement. The event, held on September 19th, 2024, garnered significant acclaim for its insightful discussions and excellent networking opportunities. Once again, CloudDefense.AI reinforced its position as a thought leader in the cybersecurity sector.CloudDefense.AI, in collaboration with Procyon and Portal24, organized the much-anticipated "Cloud Security Thirsty Thursdays” at the renowned Hacker Dojo in Mountain View, CA. This monthly event attracted a diverse group of industry professionals and cloud security enthusiasts, all eager to engage in an evening of knowledge exchange and networking.The event’s highlights included keynote speeches by three distinguished experts: Rishi Bhargava, Co-Founder at Descope, Saran Makam, Head of Security at Poshmark, and Abhay Bhargav, Founder and Chief Research Officer at AppSecEngineer. Each speaker brought valuable insights to the table, providing attendees with practical guidance on some of the most pressing topics in cybersecurity.Rishi kicked off the keynote sessions with his talk on “MFA Protection for Phishing - Not all MFA is Created Equal,” where he discussed the strengths and limitations of different MFA approaches in combating phishing attacks. Saran followed with a presentation titled “Threat Modeling for AI to Identify Existing and Emerging Threats,” diving deep into how organizations can effectively identify and mitigate risks within AI systems.Closing the event, Abhay delivered an engaging session on “Secure by Design: Across the Stack,” emphasizing the importance of incorporating security into every layer of the technology stack. His talk resonated with attendees, offering actionable strategies to enhance security across diverse platforms.The event was marked by dynamic discussions, insightful contributions from attendees, and a strong sense of community. CloudDefense.AI extends its sincere thanks to all participants for their active engagement, which played a crucial role in making the event a resounding success.The enthusiastic participation and collaborative atmosphere were a testament to the event's value in fostering learning and connections.CloudDefense.AI remains committed to promoting collaboration and continuous learning within the cybersecurity community. The company looks forward to organizing more impactful events and initiatives in the future and encourages stakeholders to stay tuned for upcoming updates and announcements.About CloudDefense.AI:CloudDefense.AI, headquartered in Palo Alto, is a complete Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) that secures the entire cloud infrastructure and applications. Considering the evolving threat landscape, they blend expertise and technology seamlessly, positioning themselves as the go-to solution for remediating security risks from code to cloud.Experience the ultimate protection with their comprehensive suite that covers every facet of your cloud security needs, from code to cloud to cloud reconnaissance. Their catered-for cloud offering includes SAST, DAST, SCA, IaC Analysis, Advanced API Security, Container Security, CSPM, CWPP, CIEM to the exclusive Hacker’s View™ technology – CloudDefense.AI ensures airtight security at every level.Going above and beyond, their innovative solution actively tackles zero-day threats and effectively reduces vulnerability noise by strategically applying various modern techniques. This unique approach delivers up to five times more value than other security tools, establishing them as comprehensive and proactive digital defense pioneers.If you want to learn more about CloudDefense.AI and explore one of the best CNAPPs in the industry, please book a free demo with us or connect with us here connectwithus@clouddefense.ai

