Michael Jackson Signature Art Collection Auction Resumes per Federal Judge

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- King's Auctions Las Vegas, announces the Aug 3, 2024 HALTED Michael Jackson signature art collection will hit the auction block on Saturday October 5, 2024 at 11am Pacific Time. You can view and bid on all 76 lots here:As before, Lot 1 will showcase the entire collection of 76 pieces of art, 26 which are double sided. Lot 1. bidding starts at 1 million dollars and must meet its reserve price as a collection. Estimated at 12 Million - 30 Million.View Lot 1 here:If the reserve price is met, the auction will be completed and all individual lots will be closed.If Lot 1. reserve is not realized, the auction will continue with all 76 lots up for auction.Some of the notable pieces include:Lot 2 –Michael Jackson’s (American, 1958-2009) interpretation of Michelangelo’s (Italian, 1475-1564) ‘David,’ circa 1994-5, original wax pencil and pastel on cotton rag archival paper with ‘Made in France’ watermark. Artist-signed. Size: 44in x 30in. Accompanied by COA from signature expert Roger Epperson. Starting bid: $10,000Lot 62 –Michael Jackson (American, 1958-2009), portrait of President Ronald Reagan, 1994, original wax pencil and pastel on cotton rag archival paper with ‘Made in France’ watermark. Embossed with gold US Presidential Seal. Artist-signed. Size: 39½in x 27in. Accompanied by COA from signature expert Roger Epperson. Starting bid: $10,000Lot 102 - Michael Jackson signature art WITH CERTIFICATION OF AUTHENTICITY - LIFETIME MONEY BACK WARRANTY ON ALL 76 LOTS.Information below:Consider potential investment interests in the entire collection for exhibition purposes.All items have been registered in https://www.copyright.gov/registration/ For further information or any inquiries:Email: Sales@Kings-Auctions.com

