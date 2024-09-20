New grant fund from Koala Plate initiative helping to protect SA’s native wildlife

Release date: 20/09/24

Wildlife rescue and rehabilitation organisations can now share in $50,000 in grants to help them better care for sick and injured wildlife thanks to the generous support of South Australian motorists.

The South Australian Wildlife Rehabilitation Grants program is funded from the sale of more than 2000 Koala State number plates whereby Motorists make a one-off $50 donation when buying the plates that goes directly to wildlife rescue groups.

The plates are available via EzyPlates and cost $151 in total, inclusive of a $70 plate fee, $50 donation and $31 reallocation fee for vehicles already registered in SA.

The State Government is currently working with the wildlife rescue sector on potential new funding streams for the program so it’s sustainability into the future.

From today, licensed not-for-profit and volunteer groups can apply for up to $5000 under the first round of the South Australian Wildlife Rehabilitation Grants program.

Grants are available to help cover the cost of new supplies, equipment, training or veterinary fees.

This can include:

food for native wildlife

vaccinations for rescued animals

wildlife rehabilitation courses and first-aid training

animal enclosures, incubators, shelters and portable cages

personal protective equipment for carers

Applicants must hold a current permit to rescue, rehabilitate and release wildlife in accordance with the National Parks and Wildlife Act. Licensed individuals can also apply for funds.

There are more than 700 wildlife carers registered in SA, each of whom contribute hundreds of hours of voluntary work every year.

Grant applications close on October 25, and can be made by visiting Wildlife Rehabilitation Grants. A second round will open in early 2025.

Quotes

Attributable to Susan Close

Our incredible wildlife organisations are dedicated to caring for our much-loved native animals, and volunteers often dig deep into their own pockets to do so.

These grants will help support the volunteer wildlife rescue and rehabilitation sector by increasing the ability to care for sick, injured or orphaned wildlife.

South Australians have rallied to support our wildlife organisations by making these $50 donations via the purchase of the Koala State number plates, and for that we say a big thank you.

Attributable to Erin Thomson

Wildlife rescue organisations play a fundamental role in protecting vulnerable wildlife and I am pleased they are getting the support they need for this important work.

I really encourage organisations to apply for funding so they can continue to care for our native fauna.

Southern Koala and Echidna Rescue do a tremendous job caring for injured and sick wildlife in the southern suburbs and I am so glad they are part of our community.

Attributable to Mish Simpson, Chair of Wildlife United SA and Operations Manager, Southern Koala and Echidna Rescue

Wildlife carers in South Australia are often heroes in their own right, selflessly dedicating their time and own personal resources to rescue and rehabilitate sick, injured or orphaned wildlife.

Unfortunately, the limited time and resources available for fundraising can make it challenging to sustain their vital work.

We are incredibly grateful for the State Government's initiative to introduce the Koala State number plates program, which will provide much-needed financial support to these dedicated groups and individuals. I encourage all wildlife carers to apply.