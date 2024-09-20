The Premier Commodity Supply Chain Conference 2024: A Groundbreaking Event in the Mediterranean

LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INDEVCO Group, under the High Patronage of the President of the Republic of Cyprus, His Excellency Mr. Nikos Christodoulides, is set to host the highly anticipated Commodity Supply Chain Conference 2024, bringing together top executives, industry experts, and solution providers to discuss the future of the global commodity supply chain. The event will take place from October 22-24, 2024, at the GrandResort Hotel in Limassol, Cyprus. With global supply chains facing unprecedented challenges due to geopolitical tensions, disruptions, and shifting market dynamics, this year’s conference is a timely opportunity for industry stakeholders to come together and share actionable insights.

A First-of-Its-Kind Gathering

Marking its debut in the Mediterranean, this conference aims to become an annual gathering for professionals within the commodity value chain. The event will encompass diverse sectors from across the value chain. Participants will have the unique opportunity to engage in knowledge-sharing sessions, explore cutting-edge advancements, participate in Q&A sessions, and collaborate on sustainable solutions with global players in an environment that blends business with relaxation.

Industry Experts and Global Players in One Place

The Commodity Supply Chain Conference 2024 will feature over 15+ renowned speakers and attract more than 150 participants from key regions including Europe, North and South America, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Global companies will present alongside leading innovators and industry thought leaders. Participants will engage in discussions on the future of global trade, the latest supply chain innovations, and strategies for resilience in the face of market disruptions. The conference agenda includes 20+ hours of keynote speeches, presentations, panel discussions, and networking opportunities, with attendees gaining valuable market insights and the chance to forge new business partnerships.

View the list of Participants

Key Highlights of the Event

• Opening Ceremony: The Commodity Supply Chain Conference 2024 will begin with an opening address from INDEVCO Group CEO, followed by a ministerial keynote speech, setting the stage for a significant and impactful conference ahead.

• Panel Discussions: The conference will offer interactive panel discussions, Q&A sessions, and hands-on workshops, allowing participants to not only learn but actively engage with global experts.

• Market Disruptions & Resilience: The agenda covers strategic shifts and challenges affecting global trade and the commodity supply chain across various industries.

• Innovations & Future Trends: The sessions at the conference will highlight cutting-edge technologies, from digitization to innovative solutions, that are shaping the future of supply chains.

• Networking Receptions: The attendees will have ample opportunities to connect during breaks and luncheons.

• Gala Dinner: The event will feature a dinner, proudly sponsored by INDEVCO Supply Chain, allowing attendees to network and unwind in a luxurious setting.

• Entertainment Activities: Lively interactive activities in a vibrant atmosphere are designed to foster connections in a more informal, enjoyable setting.

• Sponsor Tabletop Exhibits: Sponsors will showcase their latest innovations, services, and solutions across the commodity supply chain industry.

A Platform for Knowledge and Collaboration

The Commodity Supply Chain Conference 2024 promises to deliver a dynamic and insightful experience for all participants, offering a platform for critical conversations, innovative thinking, and forging new business partnerships. Representatives from government agencies, industry regulators, insurance companies, media, manufacturers, consulting firms, and more will come together in an inspiring setting to build personal connections, exchange ideas, and explore potential collaborations in a vibrant atmosphere.

Sponsors and Participants

The conference is proudly supported by key industry players. These companies, renowned for their leadership and innovation in the commodity value chain, will be present to share insights and engage with attendees throughout the event.

Register Now

Professionals interested in attending this event can register for a fee of €850. This is an unparalleled opportunity to connect with global leaders, exchange ideas, and contribute to shaping the future of the commodity supply chain.

For inquiries, sponsorship opportunities, and attendee registration, visit Commodity Supply Chain Conference website at https://commoditysupplychainconference.com/ or contact us at info@commoditysupplychainconference.com.

About the Commodity Supply Chain Conference

The Commodity Supply Chain Conference is an annual event that brings together INDEVCO Global Network industry leaders of the commodity value chain to discuss the latest advancements, challenges, and opportunities in the Pulp, Paper, Machinery, Plastic, Chemical, Petrochemical, and Consumer sectors. The conference serves as a platform for knowledge sharing, collaboration, and exploration of sustainable solutions in a holiday and relaxing atmosphere.

About INDEVCO Group

Over the past six decades, INDEVCO Group has expanded its portfolio of corrugated, paper, and plastic raw materials and packaging, jumbo tissue rolls, consumer and away-from-home disposables, renewable energy solutions, converting machinery, and CNC machined parts. With sustainable development as a major driver, INDEVCO Group is dedicated to integrating environmental sustainability in its operations, from raw material and energy efficiency to waste management and emission reduction.

Headquartered in Ajaltoun, Lebanon, INDEVCO employs over 10,000 people in in over 100 operations across the Middle East, Africa, Europe, UK, and the USA, including agriculture, away-from-home, beverage, building and construction, chemical and petrochemical, dairy and ice cream, food, household care, hygiene converting, logistics and shipping, personal care, pharmaceutical, plastics converting, renewable energy, retail promotion, and tissue converting. We also heavily engage communities and launch social initiatives to address key UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

