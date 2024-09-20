Department of Employment and Labour unveils milestone for readily accessible and organised labour market information

The management of labour market will never be the same following the launch today by the Department of Employment and Labour of a Labour Market Information System.Stat (LMIS.Stat) to improve knowledge collection, management, and access to labour market information and statistics.

The Department of Employment and Labour in partnership with the International Labour Organization (ILO) and Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) has developed the Labour Market Information System (LMIS.Stat) which is aimed at disseminating labour market information collected from different sources and bringing it into one integrated portal.

Department of Employment and Labour Chief Director in the Labour Policy and Industrial Relations (LP&IR) branch, Sipho Ndebele addressed the gathering to launch the Labour Market Information System and research report on social protection in Birchwood, Boksburg today.

Ndebele said the launch underscores a commitment to advancing the Department of Employment and Labour's vision, focusing on delivering high-quality data and addressing critical issues in South Africa's labour market and social protection systems.

“As you are aware, the latest official labour market data reveals an increase in the unemployment rate by 0.6 percentage points, reaching 33.5% in June 2024. Employment has decreased by 92,000, leaving us with 16.6 million employed individuals as of the second quarter of 2024. These figures highlight a concerning trend: an increase in job seekers without sufficient employment opportunities," he said.

He said: “Our task is crystal clear. We need to address these imbalances to enhance our labour market and create a more robust economy. This calls for high-quality statistical data and analysis. It implies a regular production of timely, reliable, and relevant labour statistics in response to rapidly evolving data ecosystems.

Ndebele said the LMIS.Stat system represents a significant step forward. He said the initiative was designed to bridge the information gap between data producers and users by offering a user-friendly, accessible platform for stakeholders including government institutions, employers, trade unions, and academia.

It adheres to international standards set by the International Conference for Labour Statisticians (ICLS), ensuring that data collection methodologies and sources are robust and transparent, he said.

“The adoption of LMIS.Stat will provide us with the tools necessary to better understand and navigate our labour market dynamics and improve our policy interventions," Ndebele said.

Some of the countries in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region that have led the march in launching their systems are Botswana, Namibia, Seychelles, and Zimbabwe.

“This collaborative approach enhances our ability to quickly access, reference, and analyse labour market information across the region," Ndebele said.

He identified four key areas that will benefit from the utilisation of this Labour Market Information System Stat use:

For decision-making: provides policymakers with up-to-date and forward-looking information for the formulation and monitoring of policies and actions that have an impact on the workforce and the labour market;

It is a system of alerts about possible gaps between labour supply and demand;

Informs individuals about employment opportunities and companies about the available workforce;

Informs training institutions of unmet training needs.

Ndebele said the COVID-19 pandemic starkly illustrated the urgent need for comprehensive social protection systems. He said in Africa, over 80% of workers are employed informally, often without access to social security benefits.

He said: “The lack of universal social protection leaves many unable to withstand economic shocks, exacerbating poverty and inequality".

According to the International Labour Organization (ILO), more than 60% of Africa's population lacks access to adequate social protection.

“The launch of the LMIS.Stat system and the dissemination of our social protection research findings represent significant milestones in our ongoing efforts to improve South Africa's labour market and social protection systems. We hope that these tools and insights will serve as a foundation for informed policy-making and contribute to building a more equitable and resilient society," Ndebele emphasised.

Department of Employment and Labour Acting Chief Director – Labour Market Policy, Tendani Ramulongo said the online-based system will track various indicators across the economy. Ramulongo said in the initial stages the dashboard will track at least 50 indicators in the economy – such as unemployment, productivity, and wages, “and with time we intend to increase the number of indicators".

Ramulongo said the dashboard will go beyond information generated in the Department relating to unemployment insurance, compensation for occupational injuries and diseases, labour inspections, and public employment services to also include data from Statistics SA. She said plans were also afoot for capturing data generated by the Department of Home Affairs related to subjects such as migration.

ILO Director: Decent Work Team and Country Office Alexio Musindo said the social justice institution's mandate was to advocate for d ecent work. Musindo said the launch of the system will provide answers to key questions.

“LMIS' is used for research and policy-making. They provide a lot of information and encourage policymakers to use the data to assess the current situation and open doors for targeted policies," he said.

For more information, contact:

Teboho Thejane

Departmental Spokesperson

Cell: 082 697 0694

E-mail: Teboho.Thejane@labour.gov.za