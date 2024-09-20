Minister Nomakhosazana Meth briefs portfolio committee on Departmental entities

The Minister of Employment and Labour, Nomakhosazana Meth, together with Deputy Minister, Phumzile Mgcina and the Acting Director General, Viwe Mlenzana, briefed the Portfolio Committee on Employment and Labour entities today.

The Minister provided an overview of the entities of the Department - National Economic Development Labour Council (NEDLAC) , Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA), Compensation Fund and the Unemployment Insurance Fund, after which they presented their performance to the Committee.

The Minister appraised the Committee on financial and non-financial aspects of the entities. She was upbeat about the performance of NEDLAC, as well as that of the CCMA. On NEDLAC, the Minister said, " we continue to pride ourselves with the work of the entity including its achievement of a clean audit."

She also, with great pride, announced how successful the NEDLAC Annual Summit concluded successfully this month. The Minister was equally happy with the CCMA performance albeit indicated that it is affected by budget cuts, which is a matter that is receiving urgent attention.

Members of the Committee expressed appreciation to the Minister for her commitment to assist the entities. The Department was also urged to look into establishments that practice unfair labour practices and ensure that revenue from foreign owned businesses adhere to labour laws and pay taxes.

Minister Meth thanked the members of the Committee for their input and questions and assured them that all the matters raised will receive the necessary and urgent attention from the Department.

