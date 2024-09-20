Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa witnesses signing of MOU between Eskom and Sasol, 20 Sept

The Minister of Energy and Electricity, Dr. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa will tomorrow, 20 September 2024, witness the signing of a Memorundum of Understanding between Eskom and Sasol to collaborate on environmentally sustainable energy solutions.

Members of the Media are invited as follows:

Date: Friday, 20 September 2024

Time: 11:00

Venue: Franklin Auditorium, Eskom Megawatt Park (virtual link shared on Eskom’s invite)

