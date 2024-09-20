Deputy Minister Seiso Mohai addresses 23rd SAAPAM Conference, 23 Sept

The Deputy Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Mr Seiso Mohai, will address the 23rd Annual South African Association of Public Administration and Management (SAAPAM) Conference which takes place from 23-27 September 2024 in Sun City, Rustenburg, in the North West Province.

This year’s conference is hosted under the theme "Post-apartheid" South Africa at 30: Making Sense of the Past, Understanding the Present, and Charting the Future of the Administration of the State”.

SAAPAM is a professional body for public service professionals and scholars dedicated to the professionalisation of the public service and advancement of public administration and management within South Africa.

This five-day conference will highlight policy labs hosted by key government institutions, including the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation (DPME), Department of Public Service and Administration, the National School of Government, Public Service Sector Education and Training Authority, North West Parks and Tourism Board and the Public Service Commission.

Director General, Dr Robert Nkuna; Deputy Director-General, Mr Godfrey Mashamba; and Deputy Director-General, Advocate Gugu Thimane, will also participate as experts on behalf of the DPME.

Details of the conference are as follows:

Date: 23 – 27 September 2024

Time: 09:00 – 20:00

Venue: Sun City, Rustenburg, North West Province

For enquires related to the SAAPAM conference, please contact Ms Noluthando Key on 0672307084 or Walter Matshwi on 0795592220.

For media enquiries relating to the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation or Deputy Minister Mohai, please contact Mr Lawrence Ngoveni on 082 824 3060 or email Lawrence.Ngoveni@dpme.gov.za

