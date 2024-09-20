Philippines: Our humanitarian impact from January to June 2024

From families looking for missing loved ones, displaced residents who are unable to meet their basic needs, to wounded weapon bearers who need medical aid, we serve the most vulnerable while being anchored by our neutral, impartial and independent spirit. Our commitment to promoting international humanitarian law (IHL), or the rules of war, to state and non-state actors remains of paramount importance to us.

The nature of war has evolved drastically in recent years. The introduction of new technologies such as artificial intelligence, cyber warfare, and autonomous weapons have made armed conflicts increasingly complex, one in which the lines between civilian and military objectives have blurred. Armed conflicts have become even more catastrophic.

Amidst all these changes, the ICRC stands ready to continue its humanitarian work in the Philippines and around 100 countries. As we mark the 75th anniversary of the Geneva Conventions this year, we will continue to encourage parties to the conflict to fulfill their obligations under IHL, to preserve the lives, security, dignity, and physical and mental well-being of affected people. We will assert our role as a neutral and impartial intermediary to address humanitarian problems.

For the full details of our 2024 midyear work, download our facts and figures report below.