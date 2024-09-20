Iao Hon Estate completes setting-up of property owners’ management committees

MACAU, September 20 - Macau Urban Renewal Limited (MUR) is pushing forward the Iao Hon Estate redevelopment project. Having been in constant communication with property owners of over 2,000 households, MUR has assisted the setting up of management committees (colloquially known as property owners’ associations) of a total of 46 buildings from the seven plots of land that make up Iao Hon Estate. To make further progress for the realisation of the redevelopment plan, MUR has collected most of the property owners’ signatures for the application of the Urban Conditions Plan (PCU) and is actively contacting property owners who are currently overseas.

Iao Hon Estate is formed by seven housing blocks which are Hong Tai House, Kat Cheong House, Son Lei House, Heng Long House, Mau Tan House, Man Sau House and Seng Yee House.

The presence of a management committee is to unite property owners more effectively to vote on issues regarding their properties. Iao Hon Estate has a total of 46 buildings and MUR has assisted the setting up of 63 management committees, then helped them set up a sinking fund to pay for maintenance and repair works in the communal areas of their building.

Plan includes mall and car park to create new vibrant community

MUR has since built communication channels with Iao Hon residents, held talks on Iao Hon Estate’s renewal plan with a conceptual design scheme, listened to residents’ opinions with improvements made that residents agree on and hope their buildings would be redeveloped soon.

To improve the living environment and increase the value of the buildings, the scheme proposes using the ‘stock optimisation’ approach that does not increase the density of resident population nor the number of households. The Estate is currently formed by seven plots of land, the new plan will adopt the ‘vertical city’ concept where the low-rise buildings are assembled and stacked up into high-rise buildings. Each building then would have 30 floors but the number of units would remain the same as it currently is. The building complex would have an underground car park, a podium and residential tower. Parts of the podium facing the streets would have setbacks to make way for greening facilities. Such greenery would be extended to the footbridge and pedestrian precincts.

Under the scheme, the footbridge would connect the malls on the buildings’ podium to create a sound business environment and bring the community together. The scheme also proposes two intersecting pedestrian precincts that are both 16 metres wide that would connect to the pedestrian system in the Master Plan, providing links to the nearby border crossing checkpoints, forming nodes in the pedestrian network that would further enhance the geographical advantages of the area.

Temporary housing project set for completion by end of this year

In addition, to provide temporary accommodation for property owners affected by urban renewal project where their properties are being redeveloped, the temporary housing project on Lot P in Areia Preta will have 2,803 units, one level of underground car park and two 24-metre wide public roads. Scaffoldings on the external walls of the buildings have been removed and the project is set for completion by the end of this year.

The public who are interested in learning more about the temporary housing units can make an appointment via MUR’s website to visit the temporary housing show flats located in on the 3rd floor of Mong Ha Social Housing – Edifício Mong Tak. Property owners of Iao Hon Estate who would like to learn more about the redevelopment project, please contact MUR on 2888 2263 during office hours from Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.