Tissue Towel Global Market 2024 To Reach $36.52 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.7%

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The tissue towel market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $26.46 billion in 2023 to $28.13 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increase in urbanization, rise in consumer hygiene awareness, growth in growing disposable income, expansion in hospitality and healthcare sectors, and increase in environmental sustainability trends.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Tissue Towel Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The tissue towel market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $36.52 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing consumer hygiene awareness, rising disposable incomes, increasing urbanization, increasing environmental sustainability trends, rise in hospitality sector, and expanding distribution networks.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Tissue Towel Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Tissue Towel Market

The expansion of the hospitality industry is expected to propel the growth of the tissue towel market going forward. The hospitality industry encompasses a broad range of services that provide guests and travelers with accommodations, food, and entertainment. The expansion of the hospitality industry is due to increasing global travel, rising consumer expectations for quality and service, economic growth, and the development of new destinations and amenities. Tissue towels are used in the hospitality industry to provide a hygienic, convenient, and disposable option for guests to dry their hands, enhancing overall cleanliness and guest satisfaction.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:



Who Are The Key Players Shaping The Tissue Towel Market Trends?

Key players in the tissue towel market include The Procter & Gamble Company, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Essity AB, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Cascades Inc., Hengan International Group Company Limited, Vinda International Holdings Limited, Metsä Group, Sofidel Group, Clearwater Paper Corporation, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA), Kruger Inc., WEPA Hygieneprodukte GmbH, Lucart S.p.A., Softys S.A., Seventh Generation Inc., Asia Pulp & Paper, Slovak Hygienic Paper Group, Irving Consumer Products Limited, C&S Paper Co. Ltd., Cartiere Carrara S.p.A., Marcal Paper Mills Inc., Grigeo AB, Cominter Paper SA, MPH1865 Group.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Tissue Towel Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the tissue towel market are focused on developing innovative products, such as recycled fiber tissue towels, to meet rising consumer demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products. A recycled fiber tissue towel is a disposable paper towel made from recycled paper materials. These towels are designed for cleaning and drying and are commonly used in kitchens, bathrooms, and public restrooms.

How Is The Global Tissue Towel Market Segmented?

1) By Product Type: Rolled Towels, Folded Towels, Napkins And Luxury Towels, Boxed Towels

2) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, E-Commerce, Retail Stores, Other Distribution Channels

3) By End-Use: Personal Care, Home Care, Healthcare, Hospitality, Commercial, Other End Uses

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Tissue Towel Market

North America was the largest region in the tissue towel market in 2023. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the tissue towel market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Tissue Towel Market Definition

Tissue towels refer to disposable paper towels used for cleaning, such as wiping hands, cleaning surfaces, or drying items. These towels are made from absorbent paper materials and are designed for single-use or limited use before disposal.

Tissue Towel Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global tissue towel market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Tissue Towel Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on tissue towel market size, tissue towel market drivers and trends, tissue towel market major players, tissue towel competitors' revenues, tissue towel market positioning, and tissue towel market growth across geographies. The tissue towel market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

