Vascular Imaging DevicesGlobal Market 2024 To Reach $10.02 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 5.8%

Vascular Imaging DevicesGlobal Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON , GREATER LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The vascular imaging devices market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $7.57 billion in 2023 to $8 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, growing aging populations globally rise in diabetes and obesity rates, research in vascular diseases and treatments, patient awareness and demand, and increasing focus on cost-effectiveness and efficiency.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Vascular Imaging Devices Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The vascular imaging devices market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $10.02 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to higher resolution, faster processing speeds, and improved image quality adoption of ai, machine learning algorithms, healthcare cost containment, and reimbursement policies.

Growth Driver Of The Vascular Imaging Devices Market

The increasing prevalence of diabetes and hypertension is expected to drive the demand for vascular imaging devices. Diabetes is a long-term illness where the body fails to produce or use insulin properly. Hypertension is a condition in which blood pressure in the arteries is abnormally high. The cases of diabetes and hypertension are driven by higher obesity levels, inactive lifestyles, unhealthy diets, and an older population. Vascular imaging devices assist in diagnosing and tracking diabetes and hypertension by offering clear images of blood vessels, which helps evaluate the effects of these conditions and manage treatment.

Who Are the Leading Competitors in the Vascular Imaging Devices Market Share?

Key players in the vascular imaging devices market include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Cardinal Health Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic plc, Siemens Healthineers AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Terumo Corporation, Nipro Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, Bracco Group, Carestream Health Inc., Hitachi Medical Corporation, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Cardiva Medical Inc., Vasorum Ltd., Morris Innovative Inc., Tecmag Inc., VueTek Scientific LLC, Christie Medical Holdings Inc., Hologic Inc., Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation.

Which Key Trends Are Driving Vascular Imaging Devices Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the vascular imaging devices market are focusing on introducing solutions that utilize advanced technologies, such as wireless handheld ultrasound devices, to improve diagnostic accuracy, enhance patient comfort, and streamline workflow in clinical settings. Wireless handheld ultrasound devices are small, portable tools used for medical imaging that transmit images wirelessly, eliminating the need for cables and allowing for convenient and flexible scanning.

How Is The Global Vascular Imaging Devices Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Minimally Invasive, Non-Invasive

2) By Application: Diagnostics, Therapeutics

3) By End-User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North AmericaLeading The Vascular Imaging DevicesMarket

North America was the largest region in the vascular imaging devices market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the vascular imaging devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Vascular Imaging Devices Market Definition

Vascular imaging devices are medical equipment that uses non-invasive imaging techniques to see blood vessels and circulatory systems. They utilize various technologies to provide detailed images of the vascular system. It aids in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular problems.

Vascular Imaging Devices Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global vascular imaging devices market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Vascular Imaging Devices Global Market Report 2024by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on vascular imaging devices market size, vascular imaging devices market driversand trends, vascular imaging devices market major players, vascular imaging devices competitors' revenues, vascular imaging devices market positioning, and vascular imaging devices market growth across geographies. The vascular imaging devices market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

