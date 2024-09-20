Justice and Constitutional Development concludes National Wills Week campaign in Tembisa, 20 Sept

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development (DOJ&CD) in partnership with the Law Society of South Africa and other participating stakeholders, will officially conclude the National Wills Week campaign at Rabasotho Community Hall in Tembisa on Friday, 20 September 2024.

The Wills Week Campaign commenced on 16 September 2024 and will conclude on 20 September 2024 this year, it is observed simultaneously across all nine provinces. It aims to provide free will drafting services to the public, ensuring that individuals can safeguard their estate and ensure their assets are properly managed and distributed after death. This annual initiative also seeks to raise awareness about the critical importance of having a valid will, especially in vulnerable communities. The initiative also serves as an opportunity to familiarise the public with legal services offered by attorneys.

Event highlights:

• Free will-drafting services by professional attorneys.

• Information sessions on estate planning and the significance of having a will by the Master of the High Court.

• Engagement with legal practitioners and consultation opportunities.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: 20 September 2024

Time: 08h30

Venue: Rabasotho Community Hall, Tembisa, Gauteng Province

Please contact Solomon Kganyago on 063 489 7073 for media confirmations.

Enquiries:

Ms Kgalalelo Masibi

Chief Director: Communication Management

Cell: 065 747 0323