Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa convenes political dialogue on review of White Paper on Local Government, 23 Jun

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Mr Velenkosini Hlabisa, will convene and lead a high-level dialogue with political parties in South Africa as part of the ongoing review of the 1998 White Paper on Local Government (WPLG). The dialogue will be held under the theme: “Every Municipality Must Work – A Call to Collective Action.”

More than 300 representatives from political parties represented in the National Assembly and municipal councils are expected to participate in this critical engagement.

The dialogue will provide a platform to reflect on the relevance of the 1998 White Paper in the context of current local government performance. It also aims to gather political perspectives on what an ideal municipality should look like to effectively serve the people of South Africa.

This engagement is part of a broader consultation process with stakeholders and role-players, and it seeks to surface key policy issues that require attention in the review process. Most importantly, it ensures that the voices and experiences of political parties - rooted in their roles in council chambers and national oversight structures - are incorporated into the emerging draft of the revised White Paper.

Through this Dialogue, political parties will also bring the lived realities of their constituencies to the table, making the updated White Paper more grounded, responsive, and aligned with the needs of diverse communities across the country.

Details of the Political Dialogue on the White Paper on Local Government Review (WPLG26):

Date: Mon, 23 June 2025

Time: 08:00

Venue: Midrand Conference Centre, Midrand, Johannesburg

Kindly RSVP with Ms Neliswa Chiloane on 066 333 0014 or NeliswaC@cogta.gov.za by Friday, 20 June 2025 at 16h00

