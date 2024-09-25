Duovox Launches New Night Vision Devices with Enhanced Full-Color Clarity and Extended Range

Experience unparalleled nighttime visibility with our full-color imaging technology, boasting a remarkable sensitivity of 0.0001 lux. 8-layer lens and F/0.9 aperture enhance brightness and detail for superior nighttime performance. Plug-and-play design enables real-time viewing, recording, and sharing on Android smartphones effortlessly. Ideal for security professionals and outdoor enthusiasts alike, our system redefines nighttime surveillance with clarity and detail. Compatible with various recording and live streaming software, meeting the needs of content creators.

Duovox introduces Vision and Ultra Pro, advancing night vision technology with high-performance solutions for enhanced visibility and operational efficiency.

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Duovox announces the launch of its latest products: the Duovox Vision and Ultra Pro night vision devices. These new products are designed to improve visibility and performance in low-light conditions, suitable for various applications including outdoor activities, security operations, and content creation.The Duovox Vision features advanced full-color night vision technology. With a sensitivity of 0.0001 lux, this device captures vibrant, true-to-life colors in low-light environments. Its 90-degree ultra-wide-angle lens provides a broad field of view, while the 1080P HD resolution ensures clarity. The Vision’s plug-and-play design allows for easy connection to Android smartphones, enabling real-time viewing, recording, and sharing without additional equipment. The device’s 8-layer optical coated lens and F/0.9 ultra-large aperture contribute to improved image brightness and detail, making it suitable for various nighttime applications.The Ultra Pro model extends night vision capabilities with a range of up to 800 meters, supported by 850nm infrared illumination. Its ergonomic design ensures comfort during extended use, while the 6000mAh rechargeable battery offers extended operational time. The Ultra Pro also includes WiFi hotspot functionality, allowing users to share live images and footage with smart devices in real-time. This model is designed for environments where high performance and durability are important.A spokesperson for Duovox stated, "We are excited to bring the Vision and Ultra Pro to market, as they represent significant advancements in night vision. These products address the diverse needs of our customers, providing high-performance solutions that enhance visibility and operational efficiency in low-light environments."These new models enhance Duovox’s range of night vision solutions, reflecting the company's commitment to continuous advancement and excellence. By pushing the boundaries of night vision technology, Duovox reaffirms its position in the industry.For more information, please visit the DUOVOX website . Stay tuned for the upcoming crowdfunding campaign on INDIEGOGO , launching on September 26th, 2024.About Duovox:Duovox, a division of Hong Kong Tianzhi Technology Co., Ltd., has been at the forefront of night vision technology since its inception in 2013. With over 40 patents in full-color night vision and a presence in 232 countries, Duovox is dedicated to advancing the field through ongoing innovation. Our focus on technological excellence drives us to create products that significantly impact users’ lives, from automotive night vision systems to consumer-focused devices.

