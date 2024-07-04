CHIGEE Introduces AIO-5 Play for BMW, Advancing Riding Technology

The AIO-5 Play for BMW is precisely crafted to seamlessly integrate with OEM systems, maintaining the clarity of controls and gauges while enhancing the sleek design of BMW motorcycles.

It includes an integrated anti-theft solution, ensuring the screen remains secure against theft, providing

Riders can benefit from improved connectivity with direct phone-to-headset integration, ensuring clear and reliable audio communication throughout their journeys.

The AIO-5 Play for BMW features a high-brightness display for day or night visibility and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, ensuring performance in any weather.