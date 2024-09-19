H.R. 9460, DHS Joint Task Forces Reauthorization Act of 2024

H.R. 9460 would extend through 2026 the authority for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to create and operate joint task forces (JTFs). DHS currently operates one joint task force—Joint Task Force-East. JTFs integrate and coordinate resources, intelligence, planning and operations across DHS’s component units, including the Coast Guard, Customs and Border Protection, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement. DHS uses JTFs to combat transnational criminal organizations, enforce immigration laws, and coordinate its border security efforts. Under current law, DHS’s authority to establish and operate JTFs expires at the end of 2024.

H.R. 9460 also would require DHS to create a staffing plan for any JTF it establishes and report to the Congress annually on the plan and the effectiveness of each task force in operation. Finally, the bill would require DHS to report to the Congress on the feasibility of relocating the headquarters of the Joint Task Force-East.

In recent years, Joint Task Force-East has been staffed by about 35 people each year. Using information from DHS about its current staffing and spending on this JTF and the costs for similar reporting requirements, CBO estimates that implementing H.R. 9460 would cost $14 million over the 2024-2029 period, primarily for personnel costs. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.