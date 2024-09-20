Supporting businesses to drive down food waste

Organisations can now apply for the second round of the EPA’s Business Food Waste Partnership Grants and receive up to $200,000 to increase awareness of food waste and implement best practice programs for recycling and avoidance.

The first round of the grants saw $1,663,232 awarded to nine organisations, including the Sydney Children's Hospitals Network, the NSW Department of Education, the Hunter New England Local Health District, the Better Business Partnership in Sydney’s north shore and the Riverina and Murray Joint Organisation.

NSW EPA Director Major Programs, Kathy Giunta said helping sectors leverage their networks was an effective way to reduce food waste on a large scale.

“We generate an estimated 1.7 million tonnes of food waste per year in NSW and retail, hospitality and institutions, like schools, hospitals and aged care facilities, are responsible for around 37 percent of this waste,” Ms Giunta said.

“We need to change the conversation around food waste within these organisations and help support better habits including food waste avoidance, increased donations and source-separated collections and recycling.

“Avoiding food waste can help businesses save money, while donating more food can help those in need.

“Ultimately, diverting food from landfill helps drive down greenhouse gas emissions, reducing businesses’ carbon footprint and contributing to a more sustainable economy.”

The Business Food Waste Partnership Grants are open until 14 November.

For more information or to apply for the grants, go to: Business food waste partnership grants (nsw.gov.au)

To join an information session on 14 October about these grants, register here.