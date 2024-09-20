A FUSION OF ART & MUSIC EVENT BENEFITING REACT19 – RESTORING HOPE TO THE COVID VACCINE INJURED

💔 Maddie’s story reminds us of the unintended consequences some face after the COVID vaccine. With the REACT19 CAREfund, we can offer financial support to children like her and help restore hope. #REACT19 #VaccineInjury #SupportMaddie In memory of those who gave everything to protect others. REACT19 stands with the Simoes' family, fighting for justice through dedicated DC lobbying efforts. #JusticeForSimoes #REACT19 #VaccineAwareness" Some sacrifices come at too high a cost. Through the REACT19 CAREfund, we provide vital financial support to students affected by vaccine injuries. Let's help them rebuild their futures. #REACT19 #VaccineInjury #SupportEducation

Event proceeds will go towards medical grants for people suffering from COVID vaccine injuries

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- React19 presents a Fusion of Art & Music event, Restoring Hope to the Covid Vaccine Injured, taking place at Calvary Chapel Spokane, Spokane, WA on October 25, 2024. This unique event blends the worlds of art, music and science, featuring compelling talks from medical professionals on the latest scientific data showing the COVID vaccine's impact on humanity.

Take part in a silent auction featuring exceptional art and sports memorabilia. To close out the event, there will be live performances by Jessica Sutta from the Pussy Cat Dolls, The Gary Kyle Band, and a world acclaimed, symphony quartet.

All event proceeds will go towards React19 and the REACT19 CAREfund, a medical grant program for people suffering from vaccine injuries. The Program has awarded over $800,000 in vaccine injury compensation to date.

Additional information about the event can be found below:

• 4 PM VIP Meet & Greet with Hors D'oeuvres

• 5 PM Doors Open to the Public & Silent Auction Begins

• 6 PM Live Entertainment

• Tickets are $150 VIP, $50 for general admission, and $45 for 2 or more general admission tickets. Tickets can be purchased at: https://bit.ly/Spokanefundraiser

• Sponsorship packages are also available for purchase here:

https://bit.ly/Spokanefundraiser

About React19

React19 is a science-based non-profit offering financial, physical, and emotional support for those suffering from long-term Covid-19 vaccine adverse events globally. Its mission is to bring healing to the moms, dads, friends, and loved ones who are facing life-altering side effects from their Covid-19 vaccine. We build bridges between patients and research institutions to develop a better understanding of our vaccine complications. Visit our website at https://react19.org/

