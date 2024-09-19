King's Bench Deputy Sheriff Position Added in Prince Albert to Enhance Civil Enforcement

CANADA, September 19 - Released on September 19, 2024

As part of the Government of Saskatchewan's continued commitment to promote safer communities, the Ministry of Justice and Attorney General is adding a second Deputy Sheriff position to the Sheriff’s Office in the Prince Albert Court of King’s Bench.

This new position will ensure that Prince Albert and surrounding areas have more rapid access to essential sheriff services, and that the Sheriff’s Office will have the necessary resources to conduct important civil enforcement duties, including serving eviction notices, as quickly and effectively as possible.

Deputy sheriffs with the Court of King’s Bench perform a variety of civil enforcement duties, including serving writs of possession/eviction notices, collection, document services, property seizure, custody apprehensions and jury management.

“We have listened to concerns raised by community partners, including the PA Community Housing Society Inc., about the increased need for sheriff services in Prince Albert and are pleased to add this position to improve civil enforcement,” Justice Minister and Attorney General Bronwyn Eyre said.

Government will begin the hiring process immediately and intends to fill the position before the end of this year.

“I am very pleased with this announcement for a second Deputy Sheriff position in Prince Albert,” MLA for Prince Albert Northcote Alana Ross said. “This came about as a result of strong positive collaboration with our community partners.”

"This increase will be impactful throughout the northern communities of the province," MLA for Athabasca, Jim Lemaigre said. "This is a further example of our commitment to increased access to justice."

“We are very excited to hear the announcement that a second full time Deputy Sheriff will be added in Prince Albert at the Court of King’s Bench,” PA Community Housing Inc. Office Supervisor Rhonda Dupuis said. "Their office covers a large area and their workload is significant. As landlords, we deal with their office regularly and are confident this will make the entire system run more efficiently."

There are currently ten Court of King’s Bench Sheriff’s Offices across the province located in Regina, Saskatoon, Prince Albert, Moose Jaw, Estevan, Swift Current, Weyburn, Yorkton, Battleford and Melfort.

-30-

For more information, contact: