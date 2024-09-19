jingheju1

The Well-known Chinese and Foreign Enterprises' Visit to Sichuan 2024 is About to Kick Off

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, September 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Well-known Chinese and Foreign Enterprises' Visit to Sichuan 2024 is set to take place in Chengdu from September 24th to 26th, under the auspices of the Sichuan Provincial Government. Themed "Invest in Sichuan, Embrace the 'New' Frontier," preparations are progressing smoothly. As a pivotal open platform for Sichuan, this event has been successfully held for a decade, accumulating remarkable brand influence.This event has attracted participation from over 130 central state-owned enterprises and "three types of Fortune 500 companies," with a significant portion being senior executives. Notably, there are more than 50 general managers and above from central stated-owned enterprises and Fortune 500 companies' China branches, and over 60% of attendees are vice presidents (vice chairmen) or higher. Foreign-funded enterprises are also actively involved, with confirmations from over 80 multinational corporations and foreign institutions, including more than 40 overseas Fortune 500 firms.The event centers around Sichuan's advantageous industries, strategic emerging industries, and future sectors, revolving around preparations for 15 key industrial chains. Nearly 70% of participants are leading enterprises and crucial supporting companies within these chains. The main highlight will be the Investment Promotion Conference and Project Cooperation Agreement Signing Ceremony, with three specialized activities focusing on attracting foreign capital, advancing new industrialization, and stimulating the private economy's vitality.Furthermore, a series of thematic activities are planned, including the inaugural Sichuan Visit tailored for listed companies and business-local breakfast meetings, emphasizing face-to-face discussions to foster practical collaborations.Various cities and prefectures across Sichuan will also host multiple matching and signing events, further amplifying the event's brand impact and spillover effects, thereby enhancing overall cooperation outcomes.During the event, the "2024 Investment Sichuan Key Industry Heat Map" will debut, presenting investors with additional opportunities and an optimized environment. The objective is to leverage this grand platform to promote greater openness and serve the high-quality development of the economy.

