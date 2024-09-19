Nashville Filmmakers of Clone Cops Now Available for Interviews and Appearances

Still Image of Clone Cops Ted Welch in Clone Cops Clone Cops Movie Poster

The creative team behind Clone Cops, one of the most anticipated films at this year's Nashville Film Festival, is now available for interviews and appearances.

The goal was to pull the audience in, not just with the action, but through the emotional depth of the characters. Every frame had to feel as intimate and intense as the story.” — Corey Allen

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The creative team behind Clone Cops , a standout feature at this year’s 55th Annual Nashville Film Festival, is now available for interviews and appearances. The film, which is playing to a sold-out hometown crowd, has captured local audiences with its gripping narrative, sharp dialogue, and visually stunning cinematography.In Clone Cops, viewers are taken on a thrilling ride through an alternate future where a gang of outlaws defends their hideout from an endlessly replicating police force, only to uncover a shocking secret about their own identities. It’s a potent blend of sci-fi, action, and humor—delivered with the kind of creative edge rarely seen outside of independent filmmaking.The filmmakers available for interviews include:Phillip Cordell: Writer, Producer, and Actor. A Nashville native, Cordell has crafted a script that deftly blends wit and emotional depth. As an actor, his portrayal brings humor to the forefront, driving the film’s unpredictable twists with a grounded yet dynamic performance.Danny Dones: Writer and Director. Dones’ directorial approach is anchored in character-driven storytelling, weaving complex themes and suspense into a tightly controlled plot. His vision for Clone Cops is as nuanced as it is thrilling, keeping viewers engaged through every turn. Corey Allen : Cinematographer. Also a Nashville native, Allen’s cinematography elevates Clone Cops with its striking visuals and raw emotional power. His ability to capture both the intimate and the grand in each frame has been key to the film's critical success.Charles Royce: Producer and VFX Supervisor. Royce, serving as both producer and VFX supervisor, has been instrumental in shaping Clone Cops. His work has brought the film’s creative vision to life, ensuring that every artistic choice shines through on screen.Together, this team of Nashville-based filmmakers is eager to share the journey behind Clone Cops—from the genesis of the story to the challenges and triumphs of bringing such an ambitious narrative to the screen. Audiences and media alike are invited to engage with the creators as they showcase a film that pushes the boundaries of genre storytelling.Media Contact: Phillip CordellEmail: phillip@hiphiproductions.comFor more information or to schedule an interview, please contact Phillip Cordell at the above details.About Clone Cops: Clone Cops is a thought-provoking indie feature that delves into themes of identity, morality, and technology, while engaging audiences with its gripping narrative and stunning visuals. It is screening to a sold-out audience at the 55th Annual Nashville Film Festival and has quickly become a must-see film of the event.

Clone Cops Trailer

