First Placer fentanyl murder trial ends with guilty verdict: ‘We’re losing too many kids’

A Placer Superior Court jury on Tuesday found a man guilty of second-degree murder in the fentanyl death of his friend, a 20-year-old man who ingested a lethal dose of the synthetic opioid.

