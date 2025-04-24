Submit Release
CARE Court outreach teams bridge connection, services

In December 2023, the LA Superior Court CARE Court launched as part of a voluntary statewide court process, where family members, first responders and others can file a petition for someone who is at least 18 years old, experiencing an untreated severe mental health illness like schizophrenia or another psychotic disorder to connect them with treatment options.

