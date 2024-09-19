ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Sept. 20-23) - Phoenix Area

Westbound I-10 closed

between Loop 202

(Santan Freeway)

and US 60

(Superstition Freeway)

from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday

(Sept. 23) for paving and a traffic shift.

Westbound US 60 narrowed to one lane between Mill Avenue and I-10.

Westbound

I-10 on-ramp at Wild Horse Pass Boulevard and the westbound US 60 off-ramp at Priest Drive and westbound on-ramp at Mill Avenue closed. Detour:

Westbound I-10 traffic can detour on eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway).

Note

: Drivers including fans going to Sunday’s Cardinals game also can consider using westbound/northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to reach I-10 near 59th Avenue.

Note

: Most ramp closures are scheduled to start at 8 p.m. Friday. Learn more at

I10BroadwayCurve.com

.

Also

:

Eastbound US 60

(Superstition Freeway)

narrowed to three lanes between Country Club and Mesa drives from 6 a.m. to noon Saturday