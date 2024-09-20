TAC Sports, Swim, & STEAM Launch November, Winter, and March Break Camps

Adventure camper giving their coach a high five after they learned a new skill.

TORONTO, CANADA, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TAC Sports, Swim, & STEAM is excited to announce the official release of our November, Winter, and March Camps, offering a range of activities designed to inspire, challenge, and engage children in sports, swimming, and STEAM-based learning. As part of our mission to provide top-quality camps for kids, we are offering various discounts including a Multi-Week Discount, Sibling Discount, and exclusive Early Bird Discounts to make it easier for families to participate in these incredible programs.

November Break Camps

Our November Break Camps will run from November 4th to 8th and are perfect for keeping kids active and engaged during the school break. With a variety of programs across sports and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math), there’s something for every child.

Early Bird Discount: Register before October 14th to take advantage of the Early Bird pricing!

Winter Break Camps

Running from December 23rd to January 3rd, the Winter Break Camps offer a great opportunity for children to have fun, stay active, and continue learning throughout the holiday season. Programs will include soccer, basketball, swimming, coding, 3D design, and more.

Early Bird Discount: Register by November 22nd for a discounted rate on our Winter Break Camps.

March Break Camps

Our March Break Camps are set to run from March 10th to March 21st, offering the perfect way to keep kids energized and entertained during the break. With a mix of physical activities and STEAM learning, we ensure that kids not only have a great time but also develop skills that will benefit them in school and beyond.

Early Bird Discount: Register before January 10th to secure your spot at a special price.

Special Discounts

Multi-Week Discount: Save even more by registering for multiple weeks of camp.

Sibling Discount: Families with more than one child can enjoy additional savings by registering siblings together.

These discounts are available for all our camp offerings, and we encourage families to sign up early to ensure their child’s spot in our popular programs.

Coming Soon: Summer 2024 Camps

In addition to our November, Winter, and March Break Camps, we’re thrilled to announce that our Summer 2024 Camps will be released next week. These camps will feature a Super Early Bird Discount for those who register early, giving families even more reasons to plan their child’s summer with TAC Sports, Swim, & STEAM. Additionally, you can make changes to your registration up until June 1st! So no need to be 100% sure about your summer plans.

Our Summer Camps will provide a wide range of sports, swimming, and STEAM activities across multiple locations, ensuring that kids of all ages and skill levels can find something they love. More details will be available soon, so stay tuned.

About TAC Sports, Swim, & STEAM

TAC Sports, Swim, & STEAM is a leading provider of youth programs in Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area, offering camps, afterschool programs, and lessons in sports, swimming, and STEAM education. Our programs are designed to foster both physical and mental development, helping children build confidence, improve their skills, and have fun in a safe and supportive environment. With highly trained instructors and a commitment to excellence, TAC is dedicated to creating memorable experiences for all participants.

Website: www.tacsports.ca

Email: info@tacsports.ca

Phone: (416) 627-1092

