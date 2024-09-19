CNO presents first-ever Arctic Service Medal to Submariners

NEW LONDON, Conn. -- Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti presented the newly created Arctic Service Medal to submariners and civilians, Sept. 17. This award recognizes their exceptional service and dedication during operations in the strategic Arctic region.

The Arctic Service Medal honors the Sailors' commitment to excellence and their significant contributions to national security and maritime superiority in the Arctic region. The medal was presented to the crew of the Virginia-class attack submarine USS Indiana (SSN-789), Sailors assigned to other fast-attack submarines stationed in Naval Submarine Base New London, as well as civilians from Undersea Warfare Development Fighting Center and Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.

“First I want to say thank you for answering our nation’s call to service and for being part of something bigger than yourselves - for being part of America’s Warfighting Navy – the world’s preeminent fighting force,” said Franchetti. “I could not be more proud of the exceptional work you did in the Arctic Circle. Your three-week operation during ICE CAMP advanced the lethality of our submarine force and showcased to the world that our Navy can operate anywhere and anytime – in any maritime environment."

CNO visited USS Indiana during their participation in ICE CAMP 2024 this spring, witnessing firsthand the demands of the Arctic environment and the critical operations and training taking place in this strategic region. Franchetti noted that the crew's achievements included successful navigation through ice-covered waters, participation in joint exercises with allied forces, and the collection of vital data to support future Arctic operations.

Franchetti further emphasized the strategic importance of the Arctic region to U.S. national security and the vital role of the U.S. Navy in supporting a free and open Arctic region and preventing competitors from disrupting emerging sea lines of communication.

“Our Department of Defense Arctic Strategy makes it clear that we must be able to operate in the Arctic to protect our homeland and preserve our defense-treaty commitments,” said Franchetti. “Your actions demonstrate how the U.S. Navy is enhancing our Arctic capability by investing in sensors, intelligence, and information and sharing capabilities with our Allies and partners so we can better understand the environment. We are going to continue to exercise in the Arctic so we can hone our skills, defend our homeland, and safeguard our national interests.”

The Arctic Service Medal is awarded to service members in the Navy and Marine Corps who have been assigned to a unit that conducted an ice-covered strait transit, such as the Bering Strait or Barrow Strait, or a unit that conducted a transit of the North Pole. It is also awarded for those assigned to a submarine that conducted a vertical surfacing through ice, or a submarine that conducted at least seven days of military operations while under the marginal ice zone or pack ice and those who were assigned to an ice camp or an operations center set up on an ice floe.

Commanding Officer of the USS Indiana, Cmdr. Kyle McVay, expressed pride in his crew's accomplishments, saying, "Receiving the Arctic Service Medal is a testament to the hard work and dedication of every sailor onboard. We are honored to be recognized for our contributions to the Navy's mission in the Arctic."

This new medal underscores the importance of the Arctic in the U.S. National Defense Strategy and the Navy's ongoing efforts to ensure freedom of navigation and security in this critical area.