USS Somerset Sailors Visit Somerset County

The ship was named after Somerset County, in memorial of the 40 passengers and crew who gave their lives on United Airlines Flight 93, which was hijacked during the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. The passengers and crew prevented the plane from reaching its intended target, but it tragically crashed in Stoneycreek Township in Somerset County.

Ten Sailors arrived in Somerset County for a multi-day trip to strengthen their relationship with the community and participate in the annual Flight 93 National Memorial observance, honoring the families of the 40 passengers and crew that perished on Flight 93.

Religious Program Specialist 2nd Class Denzell Washington, a native of Buffalo, New York, experienced his first visit to Somerset and returns with a new perspective.

“’Let’s roll’ has a different feeling to it now,” said Washington. “I chose this line of work to be of service to my country and I pray I can be half as brave as those 40 Heroes.”

The annual visit from Somerset Sailors fosters the unbreakable bond between Somerset County and USS Somerset while educating Sailors on the impact and significance that Flight 93 had on the world.

“This has been a truly unique experience,” said Cmdr. Aaron Gorum, the executive officer of USS Somerset. “I’m humbled to be here, and extremely grateful to the people of Somerset.”

The Somerset crew’s itinerary included planting flags at a historic turnpike, interviews with media, meeting with local farmers and students, a tour of a local dairy farm, visiting the Somerset County courthouse, dinner at the Stoystown American Legion where they met with local veterans, and participating in the Flight 93 National Memorial ceremony where that had the opportunity to meet President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Somerset is a San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship home ported in San Diego. The ship’s keel contains steel from a mining machine standing near the crash site in Somerset County. Every deck of the ship contains mementos of Flight 93, including a dedicated passageway leading to the Memorial Room, which bears the names of the passengers.