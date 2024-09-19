USS San Diego Forward Deploys to Sasebo, Japan

YOKOSUKA,Japan -- The San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22) arrived to its new forward deployed location at Sasebo, Japan, Sept. 19, becoming the newest ship to join the Forward-Deployed Naval Forces Japan (FDNF-J).

San Diego (LPD 22) is replacing the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20), which is headed to Naval Base San Diego after spending more than nine years as part of FDNF-J.

“We are excited to welcome USS San Diego, its crew and family members to Sasebo and to the Amphibious Squadron Eleven family,” said Capt. Patrick German, commodore of Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) Eleven. “As the newest amphibious ship in FDNF-J, San Diego will further strengthen our strong contingent of ships to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific region.”

San Diego will join the America Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), which teams with the Okinawa-based 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) to deliver integrated naval power to U.S. 7th Fleet by rapidly inserting and supporting forces ashore.

“The crew is enthusiastic about starting our next chapter with the USS San Diego in Japan,” said Capt. David Walton, the ship’s commanding officer. “After over a month of transiting across the Pacific Ocean, and many more months of preparation and training, this is the moment we have all been focused on. We are grateful for the support we received entering into 7th Fleet, and we are ready to immediately fold into forward deployed operations.”

San Diego’s modern platform enhances execution of expeditionary warfare missions, extending the reach of Marines by delivering them ashore via Landing Craft air cushion (LCAC), amphibious vehicles, helicopters and tilt rotor aircraft.

San Diego is assigned to U.S. 7th Fleet in the U.S. Pacific Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

PHIBRON Eleven is the newest and only forward-deployed amphibious squadron in the U.S. Navy. It commands the America ARG, which includes the America-class amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18), and the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD 47).