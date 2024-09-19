New WInnForum Project Eyes Novel Spectrum Sharing Approach in 3.1 GHz Band

Highly Dynamic Spectrum Sharing Task Group conducting an open call for participation after a successful kick-off meeting

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Wireless Innovation Forum (WInnForum) announces an open call for participation in its new Highly Dynamic Spectrum Sharing Task Group after a successful kick-off meeting 12 September. Per the group’s charter, the goal is to identify potentially new frameworks to support the requirements identified during the exploration of highly dynamic spectrum sharing beginning with the 3.1-3.45 GHz band.“Our kick-off meeting was successful, with several hours of discussion resulting in the first specific ideas for highly dynamic spectrum sharing," said Andrew Clegg of Google, the group's chair. "We are looking forward to developing these concepts into action and supporting the first demos of next-generation advanced spectrum sharing in the coming months."Clegg emphasizes that focus will be put on the 3.1 GHz band initially, simplification within the band, and attending to interference reporting feedback and support for airborne, shipborne, and ground communications.The resulting work product, a report or recommendation, is slated to be completed by February 2025, with a demonstration event by September 2025. Member institutions contributing include CommScope, Federated Wireless, Nokia, Sony, WISPA, and others to be announced.To get involved or learn more about Forum membership benefits, please visit https://www.wirelessinnovation.org/benefits-of-membership or contact the Forum directly at info@wirelessinnovation.org with interest.About the Wireless Innovation ForumEstablished in 1996, the Wireless Innovation Forum™ comprises an international group of equipment vendors, subsystem vendors, software developers, technology developers, communication service providers, research and engineering organizations, academic institutions, government users, regulators and others who share the common business interests of advancing technologies supporting the innovative utilization of spectrum and the development of wireless communications systems, including essential or critical communications systems. www.WirelessInnovation.org . Forum projects are supported by platinum sponsor Shure # # #

