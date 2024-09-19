More Pharmacy Primary Care Clinics to Open

CANADA, September 19 - NOTE: A complete list of community pharmacy primary care clinics follows this release.

More Nova Scotians will soon have access to a community pharmacy primary care clinic closer to home.

Fourteen new pharmacies will join the pilot program this fall. In addition, the six Lawtons Pharmacy Walk-in Clinic+ sites have transitioned to the Community Pharmacy Primary Care Clinic program, uniting both models under one project umbrella.

“As our population grows and demand for care increases, pharmacists will continue to play a larger role in supporting the health and well-being of Nova Scotians,” said Premier Tim Houston. “We’re committed to continue building on the success of this program because it has helped thousands of Nova Scotians receive primary healthcare closer to home.”

The first community pharmacy primary care clinics launched in February 2023. Since then they have provided more than 190,000 services to Nova Scotians.

Pharmacists in these clinics provide a full scope of practice, including treating minor ailments and providing medication management for chronic diseases like diabetes, cardiovascular disease, asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). They can also diagnose and treat strep throat and provide additional publicly funded vaccines, among other services.

A complete list of services and locations that are booking appointments is available at https://pans.ns.ca/cppcc. New locations will be added as they open.

Quotes:

“This project has transformed the way primary care is delivered in Nova Scotia. In a year and a half, community pharmacy primary care clinics have contributed to the decrease of emergency room visits by close to 10 per cent, provided over 190,000 services to Nova Scotians, and revitalized the pharmacy profession. What we are doing in Nova Scotia is having real impacts on the pharmacy profession and the delivery of primary care services worldwide. We are showing the world what pharmacy teams can do, and how we can change healthcare for the better. We are delighted to expand these clinics into more communities.”

— Allison Bodnar, CEO, Pharmacy Association of Nova Scotia

“This project is transforming pharmacy, and my team couldn’t be more delighted to be part of it. We are inspired by the primary care services we will provide our community in Hammonds Plains as an official community pharmacy primary care clinic. Clinics in phase 1 and phase 2 have paved the way for success. In less than one year, my colleagues have made a real contribution to primary care services in Nova Scotia. As a pharmacist, I am proud to join them.”

— Alison Anderson, pharmacist and owner, Hammonds Plains PharmaChoice

Quick Facts:

after expansion there will be 45 community pharmacy primary care clinics across the province

the Province is investing about $440,000 this year to expand the pilot to 14 more sites

Additional Resources:

New community pharmacy primary care clinics opening this fall:

Boyd’s Pharmacy, 2525 Agricola St., Halifax

Lawtons Pharmacy Clinic Scotia Square, 5201 Duke St., Halifax

Chaulks Family Pharmasave, 366 Lacewood Dr., Halifax

Shoppers Drug Mart, 315 Herring Cove Rd., Spryfield

Hammonds Plains PharmaChoice, 2120 Hammonds Plains Rd., Hammonds Plains

Shoppers Drug Mart, 4 Forest Hills Parkway, Dartmouth

The Passage PharmaChoice, 6 Cow Bay Rd., Eastern Passage

Mackeigans Pharmacy, 25 Mackeigans Ln., Whycocomagh

The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy, 288 Welton St., Sydney

Guysborough PharmaChoice, 133 Main St., Guysborough

Midtown Pharmasave, 3435 Plummer Ave, New Waterford

Saulnierville Pharmacy, 9999 Nova Scotia Hwy 1, Saulnierville

Kennetcook Pharmacy,6202 Hwy. 354, unit 2, Kennetcook – Lawtons Pharmacy Clinic, 2 Lawrence St., Suite 101, Amherst

The Lawtons Pharmacy Walk-in Clinic+ sites that are now part of the community pharmacy primary care clinic model:

Lawtons Pharmacy Clinic, 810 East River Rd., Suite 211, New Glasgow

Lawtons Pharmacy Clinic, 316 Willow St., Suite 206, Truro

Lawtons Pharmacy Clinic, 159 Cobequid Rd, Suite 201, Lower Sackville

Lawtons Pharmacy Clinic, 20 Silver Fox Ave., Suite 202, New Minas

Lawtons Pharmacy Clinic, 967 Bedford Hwy., Suite 201, Bedford

Lawtons Pharmacy Clinic, 26 North St., Suite 202, Bridgewater

