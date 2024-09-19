Libra Philanthropies Announces the Formation of a Global Impact Council

President of Juanfe Foundation, President of International Women's Forum Colombia Managing Director of Research & Impact, Emerson Collective Former Acting U.S. Trade Representative Corporate Executive for Fortune 100 companies

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Libra Philanthropies, established in 2023 by the Logothetis family as an independent 501(c)(3) foundation to continue Libra Group ’s decade-long work in social responsibility, is proud to announce the formation of its Global Impact Council. This strategic advisory board will enhance the organization’s mission to redefine philanthropy by fostering international partnerships, creating innovative programs, and supporting changemakers to tackle unresolved social needs across the world. The council will provide guidance and expertise to amplify the work of Libra Philanthropies' initiatives.We are honored to welcome three distinguished leaders as inaugural members of the Global Impact Council:Catalina Escobar brings her extensive experience as a globally recognized social entrepreneur and founder of the Juanfe Foundation. With a degree in Business Administration from Clark University, an M.B.A. from INALDE Business School, and an Honorary Doctorate from Clark University, Catalina's numerous accolades include being named a CNN Hero, and the Outstanding Social Entrepreneur of the Year by the World Economic Forum and Schwab Foundation. She has also served on various boards, including Women in Connection in Colombia. She is head and president of the International Women’s Forum in Colombia, an author on transformative leadership, and an international speaker.David Simas is the Managing Director of Research and Impact at Emerson Collective. With a B.A. in political science from Stonehill College and a J.D. from Boston College Law School, David served as Deputy Chief of Staff to Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick in 2007 and joined President Obama’s administration in 2009 as a Deputy Assistant to the President. In 2012, he served as Director of Opinion Research for President Obama's reelection campaign. Following the reelection, Mr. Simas returned to the White House as Assistant to the President and Director of the Office of Political Strategy and Outreach. In 2016, President Obama selected Mr. Simas to serve as Chief Executive Officer of the Obama Foundation. His extensive background in public service and research drives Emerson Collective’s initiatives in democracy, immigration, education, and climate.Demetrios Marantis is an expert in integrating geopolitical, regulatory, sustainability, and philanthropic priorities into corporate strategy. A former Acting and Deputy United States Trade Representative, Ambassador Marantis currently runs a global geopolitical advisory firm, sits on several advisory boards, and speaks on global trade and geopolitical issues. He has held senior executive roles at several international companies, including Global Head of Corporate Responsibility at J.P. Morgan Chase, Senior Vice President, Global Head of Government Engagement at Visa, and Head of International Policy and Regulatory Affairs at Square. He holds an undergraduate degree from Princeton University and a JD from Harvard Law School.“We are honored to welcome Catalina, David, and Demetrios to our Global Impact Council,” said Rosanna Mortoglou, CEO of Libra Philanthropies. “Their unparalleled expertise and commitment to positive change will be transformative. With their leadership and diverse backgrounds, we will drive innovative solutions and create lasting hope and opportunities for communities worldwide, by better supporting changemakers and their organizations.”The Global Impact Council will convene regularly to advise on key strategic initiatives, collaborate on forward-thinking projects, and engage with stakeholders across the world to maximize the reach and effectiveness of Libra Philanthropies’ programs and nonprofits. Libra Philanthropies comprises 10 philanthropic initiatives focusing on social impact programs, strategic giving, and independent nonprofits nurtured within the Libra ecosystem.For more information about Libra Philanthropies and the Global Impact Council, please visit libraphilanthropies.org.About Libra PhilanthropiesLibra Philanthropies, established in 2023 by the Logothetis family as an independent 501(c)(3) foundation, is dedicated to perpetuating and scaling the legacy of social responsibility initiatives carried out by our sister organization, Libra Group, over the past decade. Libra Philanthropies redefines philanthropy by fostering international partnerships, creating innovative programs, and supporting changemakers, to tackle unresolved social needs across the world. The organization comprises 10 philanthropic initiatives that include social impact programs, strategic giving, and independent nonprofits that the Libra ecosystem has incubated.To learn more about Libra Philanthropies, please visit www.libraphilanthropies.org Media Contact:Eva SouliaAssistant Director, CommunicationsLibra Philanthropies+30 6942557501evangelia.soulia@libraphilanthropies.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.