Register Today to ShakeOut on Oct. 17!

Earthquakes are unpredictable and powerful forces of nature that can cause significant damage in just moments. Most areas of the globe are prone to earthquakes so it’s important to know how to stay safe when the ground starts shaking. You could be anywhere when an earthquake strikes: at home, at work, at school or even on vacation.

Every year, people around the world take part in the Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drills, an event designed to teach and test critical earthquake safety practices. The Great ShakeOut is an annual earthquake drill where participants practice how to Drop, Cover and Hold On. The Great ShakeOut is held Oct. 17, to encourage people to be better prepared for earthquakes. Participating is simple, at 10:17 a.m., in your time zone, you and everyone around you should:

Drop to your hands and knees.

to your hands and knees. Cover your head and neck under a sturdy table.

your head and neck under a sturdy table. And Hold On until the shaking stops.

This practice helps everyone prepare for what to do in the moments of an earthquake. “It is critical that every citizen has the resources and knowledge to prepare for an earthquake, know how to mitigate their risk and be able to share that information with others,” said FEMA Earthquake Specialist Maigen Wise in a recent FEMA video.

Participating in the Great ShakeOut is free and easy. Sign-up for the drill in your area by visiting shakeout.org. Once there, select your location and register to be part of the campaign to raise awareness about earthquake safety and preparedness. Shakeout.org provides useful resources, such as planning tools, safety guides and even tips for holding virtual drills.

You can also sign up to receive local updates from FEMA by texting “ShakeOut” to 43362.

While we encourage participation with everyone, you can register your ShakeOut drill for any day of the year, and drill at a time of your choice. You can also include people in multiple locations through video conferencing.

Whether you are a supervisor, a community leader, a business owner, a school administrator or an emergency manager, you play a critical role in the safety and preparedness of those around you. Earthquakes are sudden, but with the right preparation and guidance, you can help ensure more people are ready to act when disaster strikes so you can remain safe.

While participating in the Great ShakeOut is a great step towards earthquake readiness, there are other steps you should take to ensure that you are prepared.

You can:

Secure items like heavy furniture, mirrors, computers, televisions and other objects that could fall. Use the updated FEMA B-526 Earthquake Safety Checklist to conduct safety checks at home, school, and work.

Make a plan so you and your family know what to do in the event of an earthquake, including where to meet if you get separated. Check out and share the new FEMA P-1078 Protect Yourself During an Earthquake Poster for guidance.

Create an emergency kit that includes water, non-perishable food, flashlights, a first-aid kit and necessary medications.

Minimize financial hardship by organizing important documents, strengthening your property, and considering insurance coverage. Review FEMA’s Seismic Building Code guidance and publications to learn how to make your home more resilient to earthquake hazards.

Stay informed by downloading the FEMA App to receive local alerts and notifications about natural disasters.

For more resources on how to stay safe, visit Ready.gov.