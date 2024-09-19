Zebra Strategies Partners with Sephora to Mentor Harlem Teens

Makeover Magic

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zebra Strategies, a community-centered and leading qualitative and quantitative market research for marginalized, underrepresented, and hard-to-engage populations, teamed up with Sephora to provide a day of self-pampering and inspiration for Harlem-based teens.The event, appropriately titled “Beauty on the Inside and Outside,” took place at Sephora’s new location in Harlem. It was buzzing with discussions on well-being, mindfulness, future visions., healthcare, and empowerment. Personalized makeup tutorials and gifts from Sephora offered up exciting glam while self-image mentoring from successful businesswomen like Judy Jackson (JLC Ventures, LLC) and Harlem-based movers and shakers Pamela Brown (Verizon) and Dominique Gil (Salon, Gils).Denene Rodney, CEO of Zebra Strategies, affectionately appreciates the successful event by stating, “We want to thank Sephora for jumping in so quickly to help us make this day come alive and help our teens feel beautiful. We also appreciate the teens for willingly giving attention to the gems of world navigation and perseverance shared by honored guests.”The speakers were equally as invested. Judy Jackson of JLC Ventures enthusiastically shared on LinkedIn, “It was a day brimming with purpose and significance, and I feel privileged to have played a part in it.”David Reyes, Sephora Store Manager, DEI, and Social Impact Ambassador, championed the event, stating, “It was such a pleasure to host such an impactful event to celebrate, enrich, and uplift the lives of our community. Since our inception, it's been our mission to connect and cultivate meaningful relationships with the community we serve. This special event, and hopefully similar ones in the future, will enable us to empower people to define beauty on their terms and allow us to educate and celebrate it. We're looking forward to putting on similar events in the future.”Pamela Brown of Verizon sincerely echoed the statement: "It was an honor to partner with Zebra Strategies to discuss career opportunities in the retail tech industry with young women from Harlem, the community where I was born and raised. Zebra Strategies deserves recognition for bringing together professional women to share their experiences and insights. All the young women seemed enthusiastic about their plans. We need more organizations like this that foster connections and open doors to future possibilities.”Zebra Strategies’ “Beauty on the Inside and Outside” event successfully combined community, inspiration, and self-care, leaving a lasting impact on all who participated.About Zebra StrategiesZebra Strategies is a qualitative and quantitative research design firm, focusing on hard-to-engage populations and targets. With its high-touch CEO, Denene Jonielle Rodney, at the helm, the company has worked with hundreds of companies across various industries: consumer products, B2B, pharma, technology, public health, financial services, nonprofits, foundations, government agencies, and varying aspects of healthcare. Strategies is known for its inventive recruitment and engagement strategies, engaging marginalized populations with comfortability for candor and dignity—all with the aim of engaging perspectives of differing cultures, ethnicities, and socioeconomic backgrounds.

